Silver designation

Fergus Falls Public Library staff Katelyn Boyer, Gail Hedstrom, Emily Millard and Kelly Arntson are part of the Fergus Falls Public Library team, which earned a silver Bicycle Friendly Business designation by the League of American Bicyclists. 

Two more Fergus Falls businesses have been designated as Bicycle Friendly Businesses through the League of American Bicyclists. 

Businesses can apply, after which their applications are considered by the League of American Bicyclists alongside local cyclists and advocates. Businesses found to provide bike-friendly workplaces for employees and visitors are then offered a designation. 

The Fergus Falls Public Library was awarded a silver designation and Otter Tail Power Company received a bronze designation. Designations are valid for four years, but renewal can be applied for early if businesses wish to apply for a higher designation. 

“It’s really great to see the Fergus Falls Public Library and Otter Tail Power being recognized for their work to make Fergus Falls even more bike friendly,” shared Pedal Fergus Falls’ Wayne Hurley. “We now have 21 nationally-recognized Bicycle Friendly Businesses in town! Plus M State in Fergus is a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University and Fergus Falls is a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community. So we have a lot to be excited about!”

Fergus is currently ranked eighth in the country for Bicycle Friendly Businesses.

