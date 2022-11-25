Winter heralds in many new outdoor pursuits and seasonal wonders throughout the lakes region, however it also ushers in increased hazards for navigating area roads.
Summer months are statistically the deadliest time of year on Minnesota roads, however it’s the winter months that claim the greatest share of overall crashes; from 2016-2020, officers reported snowy or icy road conditions in over 79,000 crashes. These reported crashes resulted in 181 traffic deaths and 19,218 injuries.
With 394 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2020 compared with 364 in 2019, the statistics speak to an alarming trend that can be mitigated with some simple safety steps and proper cold-weather preparation.
Dan Lipson is the division chief of training and safety at the Fergus Falls Fire Department and explains a few of the ways drivers can ensure they remain safe on area roads this season: “Have your vehicles serviced and prepared for winter and don’t drive in inclement weather unless absolutely necessary.”
Lipson also emphasizes that having a winter-specific safety kit at hand in vehicles is a must for when temperatures really plummet. Items that should be present within these kits include a cell phone and charger, non-perishable food, water, chemical heat packs, blankets and sleeping bags, extra warm clothing and a basic first aid kit.
With snowdrifts and plowing activities causing reduced visibility on residential streets, it can be a good idea to mark driveways with reflectors. When doing this, the Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends following these guidelines:
• Select reflectors that are at least three inches wide
• Use double-sided reflectors and position them so they can be seen from both directions
• Place reflectors at least 12 feet away from the outside edge of the shoulder
• Put reflectors no higher than five feet above the ground.
• Don't place reflectors on mailboxes or permanent posts
• Blue is the preferred color, but colorless (white) reflectors are acceptable: do not to use red or yellow reflectors as drivers may confuse them with motor vehicle lights.
More information on season-specific safety steps can be found at the following: dot.state.mn.us.
