Father versus son. Brother versus brother. The Fergus Falls Squirt B team ended their season with the traditional “parent game,” an opportunity for the team to put their skills to the test against those who spent the hockey season cheering from the stands.
On Tuesday evening, the Squirts faced off against the “parents,” an all encompassing term for, naturally, parents, but also for siblings, grandparents, or anyone who is willing to step in and play a little hockey alongside their favorite team player. This particular matchup consisted of fathers and brothers versus players, as mothers stuck to their comfortable roles cheering from outside the glass.
“I think the moms need to get out there,” expressed Ross Anderson, father of Squirt player Carson Anderson.
“It’s fun to have fun,” said Jay Lunde, coach and parent of player Braden Lunde. “It’s a fun way to end the season.”
With Levi Klaksvik and Parker Kantrud between the pipes, the puck dropped and the battle raged on for nearly an hour before the final buzzer sounded, ending the game with the parents victorious, topping the Squirt B’s with a 14-11 win.
“I think I’d rather have Dad as an opponent and not a teammate,” shared Parker Kantrud. “I just like stopping his shots!” His dad laughed and rolled his eyes at the statement.
It’s an uncertainty who would have been victorious had penalties been called during the game. “I liked getting slashed by the old guys,” laughed Cameron Peterson following the game, his dad chuckled in response.
The teasing and laughs went both ways during the game, closing out the 2020-21 hockey season on a high note for players and families alike.
