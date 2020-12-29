On Christmas Eve, Cornerstone Farm, owned and operated by Stephen and Brittany Springer and their five children, along with six employees, suffered a devastating loss when their milking barn went up in flames. The fire, whose cause is unknown at this time, resulted in the loss of 1,000 milking goats, 15 peacocks, and one of the family’s dogs, a livestock guardian dog named Ruby. “Her job was to protect the goats. She loved to stay in the barn at night while the other guardian dogs patrolled outside.” Employees of Cornerstone Farm suffered losses to the fire, as well, including belongings as well as their jobs.
Cornerstone Farm was started in 2014 with the sales of beef and pork. The goat dairy barn was built from the ground up in 2017. “The goats were our milking goats, our main source of income. They were our friends,” said owner, Brittany Springer, who also shared the lost peacocks were free ranging for the past five years and a unique part of the farm that people loved to see when they visited. The goats provided the Springer family with their personal dairy consumption products, but the milk was also sold to customers directly and to Stickney Hill Dairy, a creamery in Cold Spring, which specializes in goat milk cheese for retail sale.
Cornerstone Farm is dedicated to GMO-free, chemical-free, and pesticide-free farming and produces a vast amount of produce, meat, eggs, cheeses and raw milk in the region. They are the largest farm of its type in Otter Tail County, resulting in the delivery of CSA shares to hundreds of people, stretching as far as the Twin Cities.
Immediately after learning of the fire, Emily McCune, operator of Sugar High Bakery in Fergus Falls who sources many of her organically grown and sustainable products from Cornerstone Farm, sprang to action, launching a fundraiser to assist the farm in their rebuilding process. “I rushed to this opportunity because I rely heavily on their products for my own business. I run my bakery with an emphasis on sourcing as many products as I can locally, sustainably and responsibly. It is extremely important to me to keep our food dollars circulating as close to home as possible and into the pockets of our local growers. I wouldn’t even have my business without this farm.”
“It’s so humbling that the fundraiser was started by one of our employees who is taking this just as hard as we are,” shared Springer, who was approached by McCune about the fundraiser prior to its announcement. “To see the support people are showing is mind baffling. We do not feel as though we deserve such generous blessings, but are so grateful. We have always said God is good all the time, and we still believe that to be true.”
Donations to support Cornerstone Farm in the rebuilding of the dairy barn can be made on their website, www.cornerstonefarmmn.com, which links directly to the farm’s Paypal account. Venmo donations can be made using the farm’s handle: Cornerstone-Farm, with the name Brittany Springer attached to the account. Checks can be mailed directly to the farm at 26486 520th Ave., Henning, MN 56551.
