A solid pairing

The Otter Tail Lakes Country Association is now partnered with the U of M Athletic Department, forging a team that will increase awareness of Otter Tail County's boundless opportunities for work, life and wellbeing in one Minnesota's most unique regions. 

 Submitted

The Otter Tail Lakes Country Association is a regional non-profit marketing and economic development organization with a diverse membership comprised of businesses, organizations and numerous communities found throughout the lakes region; the OTLCA has a vision to promote, facilitate and advocate for entities and individuals within the region to help promote the health and growth of Otter Tail County as place to live, work and visit, with their “Find Your Inner Otter” campaign seeking to do just that.



