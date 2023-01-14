The Otter Tail Lakes Country Association is now partnered with the U of M Athletic Department, forging a team that will increase awareness of Otter Tail County's boundless opportunities for work, life and wellbeing in one Minnesota's most unique regions.
The Otter Tail Lakes Country Association is a regional non-profit marketing and economic development organization with a diverse membership comprised of businesses, organizations and numerous communities found throughout the lakes region; the OTLCA has a vision to promote, facilitate and advocate for entities and individuals within the region to help promote the health and growth of Otter Tail County as place to live, work and visit, with their “Find Your Inner Otter” campaign seeking to do just that.
In a recent press release from OTC, the continued effort to recruit visitors and residents to the county has resulted in a partnership between OTLCA and the University of Minnesota athletic department, a multi-year marketing campaign that kicked off in the New Year. The goal of this new relationship between the Golden Gophers and the OTC Otter is to connect with Gopher fans, U of M alumni and students. The collaboration is also intended to increase OTC’s visibility as a great place to call home, travel to and find a career and rewarding work life within.
“The Find Your Inner Otter brand has been very successful in creating top-of-mind awareness about all the things OTC has to offer,” explained Rural Rebound Initiative Coordinator Erik Osberg. “The uniqueness of this new partnership presents us with a variety of ways to introduce our brand to a target audience and have a ton of fun along the way.”
Both OTLCA and Gopher Athletics are known for their mascots and the friendship between Goldy the Gopher and the Inner Otter should offer fans of both brands a new way to celebrate all things Minnesota.
As a Gopher sponsor, OTLCA will have radio ads during Gopher Football and Men’s Hockey games, signage inside Williams Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci, digital ads, social media campaigns and game day experiences. In addition, name, image and likeness agreements with Gopher student-athletes will be executed in collaboration with Dinkytown Athletes.
“The NIL portion of the campaign gives us a first-of-its-kind way to introduce OTC as a place to live the good life after graduating from college,” said Osberg. “Most of these student-athletes are going to be in the market for a job soon and we have plenty to offer here.”
OTLCA will be extending the recruiting continuum for Gopher student-athletes by bringing them to OTC to experience lake life and discover career opportunities in the area.
“We are thrilled to team up with OTLCA and welcome the opportunity to work with them on their objectives including raising visibility to our fans,” said Greg Gerlach, vice president and general manager for LEARFIELD’s Gopher Sports Properties, Minnesota’s athletics multimedia rights holder that oversees the relationship.
More information on the recent collaboration and current initiatives can be found at the following: ottertaillakescountry.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone