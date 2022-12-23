The kindergarteners from Lion Scout Pack 312, of Fergus Falls are earning their badge on civic participation and leadership. On a recent trip to city hall, Mayor Ben Schierer gave them a tour where these future leaders took a turn at the helm and sat in the council seats.



