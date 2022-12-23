The kindergarteners from Lion Scout Pack 312, of Fergus Falls are earning their badge on civic participation and leadership. On a recent trip to city hall, Mayor Ben Schierer gave them a tour where these future leaders took a turn at the helm and sat in the council seats.
Brett Weiss is the pack leader of 312 and discussed what the young scouts learned: “They all met with the mayor, took them around and explained how it all worked."
"They had a really nice time in the chambers, and they learned a bit of how it works – they really enjoyed that,” Weiss continued.
Weiss said that the pack got an overview of the mayor’s office and a behind-the-scenes look at how the public office works, including insight into historic things that have been passed and current initiatives in the works.
“Some of the parents, myself included, hadn’t gotten a tour like that – it was a great learning experience for all of us,” Weiss added. Lion Scout Pack 312 is comprised of approximately 40 kids ranging from kindergarten through the fifth grade.
