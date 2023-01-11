First race of the season

Taylor Bunke, of Kindred, N.D., rounds a corner on the 10-mile track established for the recent Ottertail 100 snowmobile race. The first event of its kind at the lake, it brought community members, spectators and 100 racers together for a successful two days on the Otter Tail ice. 

 Submitted | Cor PowerSports

The history of the snowmobile dates back to the early 1900’s, when early iterations of the specialized machines were developed as solutions transportation and industrial operations in the northern climes of the United States and Canada. While credit for the invention of the first powered sleds is a hotly contested topic between Canucks and Americans, nearly everyone can agree that snowmobiles are a great way to enjoy the winter season.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?