Taylor Bunke, of Kindred, N.D., rounds a corner on the 10-mile track established for the recent Ottertail 100 snowmobile race. The first event of its kind at the lake, it brought community members, spectators and 100 racers together for a successful two days on the Otter Tail ice.
The history of the snowmobile dates back to the early 1900’s, when early iterations of the specialized machines were developed as solutions transportation and industrial operations in the northern climes of the United States and Canada. While credit for the invention of the first powered sleds is a hotly contested topic between Canucks and Americans, nearly everyone can agree that snowmobiles are a great way to enjoy the winter season.
Todd Myers and his wife are the owners of Cor PowerSports and currently have about 19 staff members; the company is based out of Somerset, Wis. and recently organized the Ottertail 100 lake race that was held Jan. 7-8.
“This was our first year in Ottertail and this event was the opening round of the season – we’ve organized seven races held throughout the Midwest for this year,” Myers explained.
Myers said that he began riding when he was only three years old and first put on the racing bib in 2000; he mentioned that the coordination for the Ottertail 100 took considerable coordination, communication and hard work: “The ice fog has been rough the past few days. Ottertail Aggregate did a great job of clearing the ice heave at the boat launch, and we’ve had awesome help on the course from five local plow guys.”
Myers noted that the idea of the race’s location was brought to him by Dan and Charlie Revering of Team Rev Racing based out of Fergus Falls, the pair conducting a considerable amount of researching and making contact with various businesses interested in participating in the event.
“This weekend we had 100 racers, each bringing with them three to four team members for support,” Myers said. “Include the fans from the local area and those driving in from outside the area, it’s been a great event in terms of tourism for the area this time of year.”
Myers noted that over the two-day race, there were a couple typical injuries seen in an event of this type and scale, however his staff was well equipped to deal with any emergency or situation.
“Four months prior to the event, I’m already working with local agencies in preparation for the race,” Myers explained. Local emergency response units were present including search and rescue units for triage, as community ambulances typically don’t drive on frozen lakes.
“Every race is something different for the track, and Otter Tail Lake had severe drifts,” Myers said. “We do a lot of scouting and take that into account – I do the first cut with GPS, and then the plows follow my track and establish the racetrack.”
Myers explained that the Otter 100 is their only lake race for this season, the rest of the series being a mix of ditches and varied terrain, with the end of the season finished at the Whitecap Mountain Ski Resort in Upson, Wis.
“The plowed course will remain on the lake after the event and anyone can go out and ride on it,” Myers emphasized.
Wes Selby, of Christian Bros. Racing, took home first place in the Pro Stock final, which was held on Jan. 8. Dan placed second and Zach Herfindahl was third.
