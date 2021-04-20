Get ready to head back to the pool for music, synchronicity and fun as the 2021 Fergus Falls Synchronized Show gets underway Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Kennedy Secondary School pool.
The theme of this year’s show is “Then & Now” as the group celebrates 50 years of the annual show. The show will feature music from artists throughout the show’s 50 years in the pool. Legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, the Jackson 5, Fleetwood Mac and Earth, Wind & Fire will be heard, as well as newer artists like AJR, Dua Lipa, Harry Stiles and several in between. Showtimes this year will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
With COVID-19 pandemic, each show will have limited seating capacity. “We only get to be at 50% capacity in the pool gallery, so we will be missing seeing a larger audience for each performance,” Amanda Thormodson, head coach, said. “The great news is that Peg Access will be videotaping the show and will televise it.” Thormodson also mentioned that concessions will not be available and suggests that those in attendance bring their own water.
Due to limited seating, tickets are being presold at Fergus Falls Community Education (FFCE) located at 340 Friberg Ave, 218-998-0544 ex: 9200. The FFCE is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There are no guaranteed tickets at the door, and according to Thormodson, Sunday’s show is already sold out.
Last year, the 50th-anniversary celebration was going to be bigger as the group was going to honor alumni and prior coaches of the team. But like many things, the pandemic prevented the program from having the event.
“As for every program that was unable to finish, or worse, not have their season, it was disappointing. I think it was especially poignant as a program, as we were preparing to celebrate 50 years of synchronized swimming in Fergus Falls. Preparations were underway to have an alumni reception and honor prior coaches. We are excited to be performing this year and will honor our alumni and prior coaches by, as always, leaving it all in the pool each night,” Thormodson said.
Another special aspect of this year’s showcase is the return of three college freshmen that were a part of the program. Brinn Donais, Andreya Lockett and Lindsey Petterson return to participate after missing out on their senior performance in 2020. “I am so glad as a smaller program to be able to offer them that opportunity,” Thormodson said.
The team has been able to put together a great show, but it wasn’t always easy. Additional obstacles, scheduling and coordinating practices, especially for younger swimmers, has been difficult according to Thormodson.The coach encourages each swimmer to be responsible to the team and their other commitments.
Thormodson has praised both the senior and junior club swimmers as their work ethic has made this season’s show extremely easy and gratifying to coordinate. The senior club’s skill has increased significantly as they are performing higher-level stunts, while the junior club has seen the addition of several new swimmers, but they have been able to catch on to the routines in a short amount of time. “The progress at both levels is outstanding and makes me so proud to be their coach,” Thormodson added.
With 50 years of splashing, showcasing and music, there are several that Thormodson wanted to recognize for their help in making the annual event a success.
“In terms of celebrating 50 years of synchronized swimming in Fergus Falls, I want to thank Inga Nelson for starting the program in 1970 after the pool was built, with the first show in 1971. I also want to thank my mom, Deb Holicky, who started the junior club program in 1989. Deb took over the entire program in 1991 and has continued to coach in various capacities for 33 years and will be assisting me again this year. As always, I am grateful for our swimmers and their parents for their ongoing support. We also have a wonderful supporting cast of individuals that help make our program and show possible, including Mary Matteson and Amy Ceroll at Community Education, as well as the administration staff at Kennedy Secondary School. Sean Anderson and the rest of the custodial staff at KSS and Jayna Johnson, who handles facilities scheduling, are crucial as well. I would especially like to thank my husband Tom and my children (Owen, Nora, Becca and Inga) who support me continuing to run this program,” Thormodson said.
