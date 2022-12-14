The cancer center at Lake Region Healthcare recently accepted a very meaningful gift from the Schroden family who are also inviting the public to an open house on Dec. 15.
On Dec. 6, Allan Schroden presented a $5,000 memorial gift to the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center in honor and remembrance of his wife, Pamela. The gift was a combination of memorials received and then matched by the Schroden’s in gratitude for all of the kind, compassionate care Pamela received during her yearlong treatment for metastatic lung cancer.
“Our perspective on this is a little different than other peoples – I’ve been a nurse for 33 years and part of what I do is oncology and palliative care in the hospital setting,” explains Allen. “My wife and I both had inside ideas of what this would be like.”
Allen says that having been on the provider side of the bedrail and then becoming the patient, the couple had a heightened awareness of both sides of that relationship: “It’s very moving the compassion we both felt during Pamela’s care and afterwards.”
“We cringed at the thought of having to drive, even just an hour, for all of this care,” Allen said. “In total, we were at LRH/CCRC for 128 visits, including 19 Oncologist appointments, 37 separate trips for lab draws and scans, 47 chemotherapy infusions and 16 appointments with other providers. If you add it all up, we saved over 15,000 miles by having this care here at home.”
From Ophthalmology to Cardiology, Primary Care to Gynecology, General Surgery to Urology, it is all available at LRH. Allen added that local access to Ultrasound exams, CT, MRI, and PET scans and diagnostic and therapeutic Interventional Radiologists is also beneficial: “Though we did not need radiation oncology services, state of the art radiation therapy is here as well.”
“We are so grateful to the Schroden family for the opportunity to honor Pam’s memory as we continue to advance cancer care for our region,” said Laura Gervais with the Lake Region Healthcare Foundation. “The incredible impact of philanthropy is profound, and the effects spread far and wide. It’s because of donors like the Schroden’s that we can continue to offer cancer care close to home.”
To thank and invite our local community for their support of the cancer center, The LRH Foundation will be hosting a Holiday open house on Dec. 15.
The event will be an opportunity to meet the cancer center team, including new Radiation Oncologist Dr. Mark Cooper and soon to join LRH Medical Oncologist, Dr. Anthony Rooney.
Visitors can tour the center and see expanded services for local cancer patients including a new linear accelerator and a new PET CT Scanner, both installed in 2022. There will be refreshments and cards to write an encouraging message that will be given to cancer patients and their families the week of Christmas. The Open House will run from Noon to 6 p.m., and is open to the public.