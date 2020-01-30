Rod and Sandy Wenstrom of rural Fergus Falls have been selected as the 2020 Red River Valley Outstanding Farm Leaders.
The Westrroms are the parents of four children (Sarah Seltz, Dr. Timothy Wenstrom, Mary Wenstrom and Dr. Anne Wenstrom), and grandparents to five granddaughters (Maria, Sophia, Lilly, Carrie and Becca).
Rod was on the Corporate Board of Dairy Farmers of America, the West Otter Tail Soil and Water Board as chairman, the Pomme de Terre Watershed Board as vice chairman, the Chippewa Watershed Board, the Farmers Elevator Board of Directors and Agassiz Valley Grain’s Board of Governors.
“We have much respect for the people who have gotten this award in the past so we feel it’s a great honor to be selected for this award.” Rod said. “We’re very appreciative of it.”
The Wenstroms will be honored at the crop show in Fergus Falls in the first week of February and also at a show in Crookston in late March.
Rod is a past member of the Underwood Lions Club. He graduated from Moorhead State with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. Rod taught in Hecla, South Dakota, and at the Fergus Falls Middle School.
The Wenstroms are members of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Sandy is involved with Quilters for Missions, WELCA and the Aurdal Homemakers Group. She is also a former Sunday school and Tuesday school teacher. She took her training as a licensed practical nurse at North Dakota State School of Science.
The Wenstroms ran a dairy operation for many years but are now crop farmers growing soybeans, corn and wheat.
The Wenstroms have traveled to many states and also to many foreign countries because their twin daughters (Anne and Mary) are teachers-directors of international schools. Anne is currently teaching in Singapore while Mary is working in Hawaii.
Tysdals, Maiers to represent RRV Emerging Leadership Program
Jesse and Molly Tysdal, Fergus Falls are West Otter Tail County’s representatives in the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership Program, while Andy and Stephanie Maier, Barnesville are Wilkin County’s. Alumni of the program from the county nominated them to take part in the program because of their involvement in their community.
Jesse and Molly partner with Jesse’s dad Keith Tysdal to farm 3,000 acres. They raise corn, soybeans, wheat and hay. Jesse has owned Tysdal’s Seeds since 2013. Jesse and Molly also run a cow/calf operation with their children. Molly is a stay-at-home mom who is very important to the farm operation as a parts-runner, people mover and as the best cook ever.
Andy and Stephanie farm wheat, corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and sunflowers in northern Wilkin and southern Clay counties. They are a fourth generation family farm (established 1925) and currently operate with Andy’s parents. In addition to co-managing the farming operation, Stephanie works as the office assistant (part time) at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Moorhead.
During the program, the couples will be gathering with other rural leaders from 17 counties in the region over four sessions to gain insight on personal leadership styles, communication, rural issues, life balance and facilitating effective meetings. Participants will spend time at the state Capitol and visit with state legislators about issues affecting their communities.
The Tysdals and Maiers will be honored for their commitment to leadership and their community at the Emerging Leadership Program’s annual recognition banquet on Saturday, March 28 in Crookston. Family and friends are invited to join program alumni at the event. Tickets can be ordered from the Extension Regional Office in Crookston by calling 218-281-8696 or toll free 1-888-241-0781.
