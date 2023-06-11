New experiences can be scary. Heading into the unknown feels like walking an unfamiliar road with your eyes closed and your hands behind your back. You just wish someone was there to help you out. Someone to walk with you and shine a light. For immigrants who are making a new life, Rev. Jeff Ethen offers that light to help them find their way.
“I have been ministering to Hispanic Catholic Church communities throughout central Minnesota for thirty years,” Ethen said. “There are nearly a dozen parishes across central Minnesota where I go to offer the Sunday Mass in Spanish.”
Locally, he helps Rev. Alan Wielinski, who also speaks Spanish, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Ethen also offers his services to St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Pelican Rapids, where he served as pastor for eight years.
“That parish is predominantly Hispanic with Mexican and a few Guatemalans,” he explained, “and, recently, Nicaraguan immigrants.”
Although Ethen no longer serves as pastor at a church, he works through the St. Cloud Diocese Multicultural Office.
During the week, Ethen drives immigrants, mostly from Nicaragua, to Immigration hearings in Grand Forks and St Paul. “ Most immigrants are prohibited from driver’s licenses. And, most aren’t allowed to work; which they are eager to do.”
When he isn’t helping locally, he does extensive mission work. Most of the time is spent in Guatemala, but also in Mexico, Peru and El Salvador.
“Recently, I have been to El Paso, Texas through the direct invitation of its bishop, Bishop Mark Seitz, to work in the immigrant and refugee shelter operated by the diocese,“ he said. “Some of the Nicaraguans currently arriving in Pelican Rapids have passed through El Paso.”
Even with construction on new apartment buildings, including low income units for immigrants, being done in Pelican Rapids, Ethen says the biggest need is housing: “Until immigration laws about work visas change, immigrant cash flow is restricted.”
There is no question that the families and individuals helped by Ethen feel blessed to have his friendship and compassion. He would agree that the work he does to make the transition easier for immigrants is rewarding for him as well.
“The greatest reward is hanging around the immigrants. They are joyful and hospitable in letting me into their lives.” He recalls that, “For a while, I packed a simple sandwich picnic for the drive to Grand Forks. After a couple times, the immigrant ladies took over and sent sling fried chicken, rice, wraps, etc.”
Ethen has a lifetime of memories from his service work and assistance to those who have great needs. He shared a story from his recent time at the immigration center in El Paso. He was facing the backs of a line of adults being processed through. He noticed the little face of a Nicaraguan child looking over her dad’s shoulder and straight at him.
“She caught my eye and frantically pointed at a box of donated dolls. I grabbed what I thought was perfect for her, but she shook me off like a baseball catcher rejecting a proposed pitch, and pointed.” As the line continued to move, Ethen picked up one doll, then another, and offered them to her. None of them seemed to be the right pick. “I finally picked up the blondest, caucasian, frilly dressed doll nearly as tall as she was.” He gave it to her and she held it tight.
“It was, except for the new clothes on her back, all she possessed.”
Impressed by what is already being done through local outreach, he encourages people interested in getting involved to donate to local clothing and food banks, work with churches, and contact legislators about immigration reform. He is willing to arrange groups to go to El Paso for those interested in hands-on border work. “Fees are donations to the El Paso Diocese which includes room and board. Airfare on your own,” he explained.
A life rich with love and understanding coupled with the heart of a servant, Ethen has possibly taken away from the experiences as much as he has given. He shared a poignant message that he has taken away from the immigrants he has met.
“The lasting memory is that immigrants are people; not a political statistic. They are hurting, desperate people; not drug runners or job stealers.” He continued by saying, “ They are our brothers and sisters. The Catholic teaching demands respect for immigrants.”
Contact Father Jeff Ethen through OLV by calling 218-736-2429 or emailing contact@ffolvchurch.org.