Father Jeff

Father Jeff Ethen works through the Diocese of St. Cloud helping immigrants.

New experiences can be scary. Heading into the unknown feels like walking an unfamiliar road with your eyes closed and your hands behind your back. You just wish someone was there to help you out. Someone to walk with you and shine a light. For immigrants who are making a new life, Rev. Jeff Ethen offers that light to help them find their way.



