A new mentorship program at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls is already making a difference in the lives of students.
The Spartan Alumni Connection Mentorship Program, now in its second year and sponsored by Fergus Area College Foundation, connects M State students with alumni who share their experiences and advice to help students succeed in college and their careers.
The purpose of the program is to connect M State students to area Fergus Falls alumni and friends to guide them in personal and professional growth. Mentors can offer a wealth of knowledge, especially to college students who are at a point in their lives where they are doing some major decision-making. People of various ages have mentors and while no one knows everything, there is always someone who has helpful answers.
M State alumni and friends are familiar with the M State college experience and are in a unique position to offer advice and perspective about next steps and how to be successful in college and the workplace.
A mentor is also in a position to share their related professional experiences with mentees, possibly provide networking opportunities, as well as provide a listening ear as mentees are working through their plans. It’s also important for mentees to be open to sharing their ideas and prepared to receive objective feedback.
This specific program is designed to last for one semester and features eight interactive sessions with suggested topics. It is suggested, to space each 45-minute to one-hour session about two weeks apart.
M State student Sam Western says he was “full-blown into nursing” when he was matched during his first-year studies with mentor Angie Machado, who earned her degree in practical nursing from M State in 1981. Machado, who lives in Dallas, is a wound care specialist who trains healthcare professionals both nationally and internationally.
With more than 1,000 miles between them, Western and Machado first met virtually, then connected via text, phone and email over the course of a semester to talk about Machado’s own career path and what Western might expect as a new nurse.
When he began the mentorship early in his M State career, Western was already working in healthcare as a certified nursing assistant and planning to go on to earn a four-year nursing degree after graduating from M State. But as Machado answered Western’s questions about nursing and described the day-to-day work of nurses, he had second thoughts about majoring in nursing.
“Her insight persuaded me to not pursue nursing,” Western said. “She talked about the unpredictability and I like structure. She helped me realize that healthcare was not the right fit for me.”
Along with sharing insight about nursing, Western said Machado also connected him with professionals who helped him create a professional resume so he’s ready to apply for internship or job opportunities that come his way.
For her part, Machado sees being a mentor as a way to help students gain insight into what’s available to them now and in the future, and to help them explore opportunities they may not have considered.
“What’s most rewarding is the excitement when a student comes across something interesting to them, or they understand something they didn’t before,” Machado explained. “You can hear the excitement in their voice.”
While she didn’t have a mentor while she was working on her own nursing degree, she said that she now has several mentors in her own specialty, adding that continued learning is key to success in any career.
Western, who lives in Fergus Falls, continues to work as a CNA but is now completing his associate of arts degree and envisions a career in environmental sciences or natural resources.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at M State and the small class sizes,” said Western, who was connected to the FACF mentorship program through a scholarship he was awarded by the foundation. He found the mentorship program so valuable that, during the 2023 spring semester, he will be a mentor to a first-year student through the FACF program.
“It was very insightful to me,” Western said. “I would definitely recommend a mentorship to other students.”
More information on the Spartan Alumni Connection Mentorship Program can be found at the following: spartanalumni.facfmstate.org/page/mentorship, or contact Lori Larson at lori.larson@minnesota.edu.