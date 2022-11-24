From left to right: Zane McDonald, adult counselor, Amy Hallberg, youth counselor, Nichole Norgren, team leader/MFIP counselor, Marie Hoffman, MFIP/DWP counselor, Brenda Mathiesen, admin. assistant/career lab.
The Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. is a private, non-profit corporation that provides quality workforce development services in a 19-county area in north central and west central Minnesota. The agency was incorporated in 1968 to operate employment and training programs, which include Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services.
RMCEP’s vision is to be viewed by customers and prospective customers as the leader in employability development services in the state. The organization currently serves over 6,000 customers annually. RMCEP consistently exceeds the national performance standards that are set annually and has received recognition as the Service Provider of the Year in the state of Minnesota.
RMCEP plays a vital role both in the economy of the region and the financial health of businesses, adults and youth. The organization prepares people for work and helps businesses strengthen their workforce through a variety of programs and services specifically designed to meet the needs of each individual or business. RMCEP prepares people for work and promotes the dignity of workers while also training workers in careers of the future and assisting them in earning living wages.
“There is actually a lot that we do in the community,” explains Nichole Norgren, team lead of the Fergus Falls office. “We help universal participants – anyone is welcome to come in and utilize our career labs, resume assistance services, etc.”
Norgren notes that the Fergus Falls office offers both youth and adult programs to help prepare individuals in all stages of life for the workforce. “It’s one thing to have a job, but it’s something entirely different to have work be somewhere you love going every day.”
Kitra Nelson of Fergus Falls is a program consultant with the Minnesota Department of Human Services and explains how valuable the adult programs that RMCEP offers are: “I’ve been in social services for a long time in the local area and never thought they would be services I would need myself, but then I was laid off by the state in the summer of 2020.”
Nelson explains that there wasn’t much hiring going on and that’s when she contacted Clara Wegscheid who was the adult job counselor for the program.
“She helped me determine my career goals and also aided in addressing certain gaps in my resume,” Nelson continues. “It’s one of the best-kept secrets in the area, they paid for my certifications through the University of Minnesota and also helped me with car repair payments.”
RMCEP functions under the guidance of a board of directors and workforce development board, which are comprised of representatives from a wide variety of industry sectors, education and human services. Over the years, RMCEP has adapted to the challenges that come from changing economies and changing legislation.
“A few of the programs we offer include the youth placement work program, dislocated worker program and something called the incumbent worker program,” Norgren mentions.
The dislocated work program assists workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, while the incumbent worker program coordinates with various businesses to help train staff on new equipment.
“With our youth program we do work training,” Norgren continues. “We place them in businesses in surrounding community they have interest in to see if the sector really is a good fit for them professionally.”
“We always like to say that we’re a hidden gem in Fergus Falls,” Norgren says. “We really just want to see people succeed.”
RMCEP offers these services at no charge and maintains offices in the WorkForce Center buildings in Moorhead, Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, Brainerd, Wadena and Little Falls. More information can be found at the following: rmcep.com.
