CareerForce Team

From left to right: Zane McDonald, adult counselor, Amy Hallberg, youth counselor, Nichole Norgren, team leader/MFIP counselor, Marie Hoffman, MFIP/DWP counselor, Brenda Mathiesen, admin. assistant/career lab.

 Submitted | Nichole Norgren

The Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. is a private, non-profit corporation that provides quality workforce development services in a 19-county area in north central and west central Minnesota. The agency was incorporated in 1968 to operate employment and training programs, which include Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services.



