For Minnesota motorists, encounters with deer are an all-too-common occurrence. Since 2016, there have been over 6,000 reported deer-vehicle collisions and it is estimated that the true number is much higher.
Effective management practices and conservation efforts have resulted in healthy deer populations across the state, which has proved to be problematic for motorists utilizing the myriad of roadways throughout the state.
While humans and wildlife use different routes of travel in different ways, there may be a solution that merges both human engineering and an animal’s propensity to roam: wildlife corridors.
Also referred to as habitat corridors or green corridors, their purpose is to connect populations of animals that have been separated by human activities or structures. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) implemented this approach for the first time in fall of 2021 by installing a large box culvert in an area with a historically high deer population near Owatonna.
MnDOT has yet to reveal the information gathered from monitoring such a system targeted at decreasing the rate of vehicle-deer crashes, however other states currently utilizing wildlife corridors are showing some positive trends regarding wildlife use of these manmade thoroughfares; in 2022 alone, over 700 animals were recorded using the wildlife bridge over the I-80 highway in Summit County, Utah.
While there are many promising aspects surrounding the future use of wildlife corridors, there are also downsides. There is more research that needs to be conducted regarding their efficacy in helping migrating animals, as without an overwhelming body of positive data regarding their use, many state and local agencies are reluctant to allocate the substantial funds required for such initiatives.
Animals move around their environments in different ways, and tailoring corridors to certain species remains a challenge; habitat corridors that are beneficial for certain plants and birds may be unattractive or even unusable for other animals.
While the list for both positives and negatives surrounding the literature of such projects abounds, their use and future refinement may prove useful in the unique environmental landscape that Minnesota roads course throughout.
Many different techniques to decrease the incidence of vehicle-deer crashes have been undertaken by state agencies in the past, including the installment and operation of deer-activated warning beacons and signs. While the system proved successful in reducing collisions with deer in the immediate area, the arrays were costly to maintain and only provided coverage on a small portion of roadway.
MnDOT utilizes various signage to alert drivers to different dangers, and these signs are effective at doing so, however, intensive studies undertaken by the state agency have ultimately proven that signs alerting drivers to potential situations or infrequent encounters have an inconsistent impact on driver behavior.
While biologists and state officials are constantly working on new ways to protect both animals and people, public education and increased awareness among local communities are key elements in this process. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a program called Don’t Veer for Deer — a great place to glean important safety information regarding this topic: dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/deer-vehicle-safety/Pages/default.aspx
The Minnesota DNR is another excellent resource regarding deer behavior and the negative impact that feeding has on populations – that information can be found here: dnr.state.mn.us/wildlife/research/health/feeding/deer.html