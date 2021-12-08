Fergus Falls was bustling all day Saturday during the Over the River Holiday Festival.
One fun, festive and new addition to the charming aesthetic of downtown Fergus Falls that day was a holiday mural painted by artist Molly McDougall.
McDougall is originally from Fergus Falls and now lives in the Twin Cities creating murals, signage and lettering. Her parents, Jay and Cindy McDougall, are also both artists and still live and create work in Fergus Falls.
The holiday mural, located on West Lincoln Avenue and North Court Street, is painted on plywood and has a joyful holiday theme. It’s meant to serve as a great place for residents or visitors to take selfies or photos.
Springboard for the Arts worked with McDougall to make the holiday mural possible. “Springboard has always wanted to fill the old door frame on Court Street with art and the Over the River Festival was the perfect reason to create an artful selfie photo booth,” explained Springboard for the Arts employee Molly Johnston. “Molly’s playful aesthetic was the perfect addition to the festivities.”
Santa even made a stop at Springboard for the Arts offices and took a photo in front of the holiday mural. Johnston reported that there was a line going around the block to see Santa for most of the afternoon.
McDougall’s mural will remain up through the holiday season, and people are encouraged to visit and take their photo in front of it.
“This mural is a chance for locals and visitors to experience a joyful moment in downtown Fergus Falls,” shared Johnston. “It’s a great excuse to pause with a friend or family member and enjoy a wintery downtown scene!”
Springboard for the Arts plans to continue working with artists to create more seasonal murals throughout the year.
