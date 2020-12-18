Bo Anderson, the organist at A Center for the Arts (AC4TA), will be putting on his traditional Bo and Friends show this Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. This is the third year that Anderson will be putting on this event, which typically ends the calendar year for AC4TA.
Typically, Anderson is joined by numerous community acts: Last year he was joined by dancers from the Fergus Falls School of Dance, a string quartet and Fargo Theater organist Ryan Hardy. This year, the show has been pared down somewhat due to the pandemic, but Aimee Nordlund, who has joined Anderson in previous years, will be making an appearance, as will Denny Johnson, Alyse Fiedler and Kendal Nygard.
“Bo is going to play the mighty Wurlitzer organ. This has become something of a tradition for us,” says Michael Burgraff, executive director of AC4TA. We were talking earlier this year about just Bo, but he has three or four people who have said yes and we will socially distance them, so they are going to come in and perform as well.”
Anderson has been playing the organ since he was 9 years old, and it was the organ at AC4TA that first inspired him to play after he watched Lance Johnson, of Moorhead-based Johnson Organ Company, play. He learns his songs by ear and plays them by memory, a process that takes him from as little as a week to as long as a month to achieve.
The organ at AC4TA is a Wurlitzer theater organ with 18 ranks (rows of pipes), a little different from a church organ such as the one First Lutheran Church has. Theater organs are louder and have fewer pipes (for instance, the First Lutheran organ has 35 ranks), and since they were previously used to accompany silent films, theater organs will sometimes feature “sound effect” sounds like door bells or bird calls.
The organ at AC4TA is Anderson’s favorite, due to his history with it, but he also enjoys going to Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona, which has the world’s largest theater organ at 82 ranks (6,000 pipes).
Bo Anderson and Friends will be broadcast live on AC4TA’s Facebook page. It’s free to attend and donations are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.