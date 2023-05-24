Patrick M

Patrick Mendes.

 Submitted

From the young age of seven, Patrick Mendis knew what he wanted. After meeting an American foreign exchange student and a Peace Corp volunteer at his grandparents home in Sri Lanka, Mendis wanted to be a foreign exchange student, too. That was his first dream, he said, which he held onto for 10 years. In 1978, Mendis finally traveled from his home in Sri Lanka to Perham as the first foreign exchange student to ever visit the small community. The boy who didn’t know anyone or the language, grew into a global leader who recently won the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who in America.



