Aaron Sunde will be serving as the new technical director for both the Holmes Theatre, of Detroit Lakes, along with AC4TA in Fergus Falls, a hybrid position that is the first of its kind in the state of Minnesota.
Aaron Sunde, of Fergus Falls, will be serving as the new joint technical director for the historic Holmes Theatre, in Detroit Lakes and A Center For The Arts, in FF. The position is a first of its kind in Minnesota as it shares the responsibilities of the role across two regional theatres. If successful, it may set a template for smaller community theaters to coordinate and staff quality technicians for events.
Born and raised in FF, Sunde went on to study at Minnesota State University Moorhead and ended up living in Los Angeles for 12 years before moving back to the area where he began work as a freelance audio technician: “Among my several freelance positions I ended up some gigs both for AC4TA and the Holmes Theatre.”
Through his work Sunde got to know both Michael Burgraff and Amy Stearns well, both serving as executive directors for AC4TA and the Holmes Theatre, respectively: “While neither theatre could really afford a technical director in a full-time capacity, both were in need of one and so they worked out a deal amongst themselves.”
The position officially began in July and the resulting arrangement has Sunde officially employed full-time by the Holmes Theatre which then leases his services to AC4TA 30 percent of the time.
“If it goes well, it could be a model smaller regional theatres could follow to get the technical assistance their events need,” Sunde notes. He mentions that initial challenges include scheduling as both venues at times have events occurring on the same dates.
More information on upcoming shows and events for both venues can be found at the following: dlccc.org, fergusarts.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone