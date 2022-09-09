New technical director

Aaron Sunde will be serving as the new technical director for both the Holmes Theatre, of Detroit Lakes, along with AC4TA in Fergus Falls, a hybrid position that is the first of its kind in the state of Minnesota. 

Aaron Sunde, of Fergus Falls, will be serving as the new joint technical director for the historic Holmes Theatre, in Detroit Lakes and A Center For The Arts, in FF. The position is a first of its kind in Minnesota as it shares the responsibilities of the role across two regional theatres. If successful, it may set a template for smaller community theaters to coordinate and staff quality technicians for events.



