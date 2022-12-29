Donna Solin, right, stands with Brad Bushinger at her retirement party celebrating 45 years of service. Solin leaves PioneerCare with a flawless work record and countless relationships formed through years of working and serving the residents of the center.
PioneerCare of Fergus Falls was founded in 1928 with the mission to provide an array of services to help promote health and well-being for older adults and other individuals managing chronic conditions.
Donna Solin is a PioneerCare employee who has been integral to that vision of care for nearly half the time the organization has been offering its services; for 45 years, Solin has worked as a housekeeper at the center, maintaining an impeccable work record and forming lasting bonds with many of the residents residing there.
At a recent retirement party held in Solin’s honor, Brad Bushinger, the director of maintenance and environmental services at PioneerCare, explained how invaluable Solin has been to the center as an employee over the years: “She’s one of our most reliable employees – whenever we’ve been short a housekeeper, I could always count on Donna to work that extra shift.”
“When asked to do a task, no matter what that may be, Donna never complained, no matter what,” Bushinger says. “Even when she’s been on vacation and we would call her when short-staffed, she would always say yes and make it work.”
Bushinger emphasized Solin’s dedication to work and the residents she helped serve; up until the pandemic, weekends were typically staffed with two housekeepers. During this period, however, the center was left without one of these housekeepers for weekend shifts, making Solin the sole housekeeper for quite a period of time and increasing her workload, something which she never complained about.
“My favorite thing working at PioneerCare was the people, the families and the residents,” Solin mentions. She explains that several of her family members have utilized the center, making that connection to her work even more profound. Solin looks forward to having more free time to spend with family and enjoying life.
