An accomplished career

Donna Solin, right, stands with Brad Bushinger at her retirement party celebrating 45 years of service. Solin leaves PioneerCare with a flawless work record and countless relationships formed through years of working and serving the residents of the center. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

PioneerCare of Fergus Falls was founded in 1928 with the mission to provide an array of services to help promote health and well-being for older adults and other individuals managing chronic conditions.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?