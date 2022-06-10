Prior to settlement, native prairie abounded on over 18 million acres in Minnesota. Today, mapping conducted by the state biological survey estimates that only 250,000 acres of this precious habitat remains.
Wetlands play another key role throughout Minnesota. They provide a vast array of wildlife with food, water and shelter. Prior to the expansion of settlers, the state was home to approximately 20 millions acres of the vital ecosystem, about half of which remains today.
Wetlands also serve as valuable "water banks" in times of severe drought and help to keep lakes clear by capturing phosphorus that would otherwise lead to damaging algae blooms.
In the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," wetlands and prairies are unique ecosystems that serve as the firmament of state recreation. These areas are the lifeblood of Minnesota, serving as areas where people can hike, camp and reconnect with nature and oneself.
These natural treasures deserve protection and a fervent voice to teach others about them, and at the 330-acre Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls, this voice is Teresa Jaskiewicz – a 35-plus year veteran of wildlife education and conservation.
“And that’s just my federal career,” Jaskiewicz explains. “Right out college, I worked for the Michigan Nature Association, which is similar to the nature conservancy but at a state level.”
Throughout her 36 years of wearing a uniform, the Michigan native has worked and traveled in some interesting areas.
“I started my federal career in the Ozarks of Missouri,” Jaskiewicz explains. From teaching canoeing to delivering evening programs on owls, you’d be hard-pressed to find an area of environmental learning that she hasn’t tapped into.
Jaskiewicz also spent time working at Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park: “I was a member of the first all-female team of cavers at Jewel Cave, which is the second-longest cave in the U.S.”
Jaskiewicz also attained her EMT certification along with her wild land firefighting qualifications while working at Jewel Cave.
“I then gained a permanent position in Arizona at another geologic park, the Chiricahua National Monument,” Jaskiewicz mentions. “It’s the land of stand up rocks – geologic history is what we focused on there, it was marvelous.”
She then moved on to work at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for four years. “They sent me to a lot of different places to development different skills, such as the Grand Canyon National Park and to a conference in Cancun to deliver presentation on Mexican teacher workshops that I developed.”
Jaskiewicz was able to take part in an effort to release sea turtle hatchlings and also got to witness the famed Chichén Itza Equinox that happens only twice per year, illuminating a massive serpent on the ancient structure as a result of the unique solar event.
Jaskiewicz would end up leaving the Southwest in 1996 and returning to her home territory of the Midwest, transitioning from a career spent as a park ranger into a role offered through the National Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Two to four years is normal for National Park staff,” Jaskiewicz mentions. “They want you to have a vast catalogue of experience that is informative and exciting for park visitors.”
1996 was when she began working at the Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway: “I got the whole community involved in bald eagle watching when I was running the visitor’s center in downtown Stillwater, and it ended up being really successful.”
Shifting from a role within the National Parks Service that centered on visitor experience to a conservation-specific role with Fish and Wildlife, Jaskiewicz possessed the necessary skills that were instrumental in establishing the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center as a prolific teaching and learning venue for all students and groups walking through their doors.
One of the many initiatives that Jaskiewicz has helped to forge over the years at the center is the monarch tagging program, which she began in 1998. “We are the longest-running tagging program in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the Monarch Watch organization," she explains.
As Jaskiewicz reflects on her decades of service to the natural wonders found throughout the United States, she looks right out the window at a drake mallard lazily paddling in one of the properties many wetlands: “This is what it’s for – it’s all about the kids and the wildlife here … and the plants.”
Jaskiewicz looks forward to spending more time at her property near Elizabeth, and enjoying the wildlife and land she has spent her whole life working to protect.
More information on the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, can be found online at exploreminnesota.com/profile/prairie-wetlands-learning-center/2785.
Those interested can become a friend of the center! Keen advocates of the organization and more event information can be found here: friendsofprairiewetlands.com/.