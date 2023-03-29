The Vietnam War Veterans Act of 2017 was signed by former President Donald Trump, who declared Mar. 29 to be National Vietnam War Veterans Day. As the American people, honoring these veterans and commemorating their service is long overdue.
The date of Mar. 29 was chosen to be the day for a couple reasons. First, it was the last day that combat troops were pulled out of Vietnam. Second, in Hanoi, the final prisoners of war acknowledged by the Viet Cong were released. This act of commemoration by the U.S. government honors those active duty members who served in the military at home, abroad and in Vietnam between the time of Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.
The United States began establishing a presence in Vietnam in the early 1950’s and increased steadily over the following decade. In July, 1965, President Johnson sent combat troops on the ground. Battles like Khe Sahn, the Tet Offensive, Hamburger Hill and the Easter Offensive of 1972 were excruciatingly hard fought battles for the U.S. It was a difficult war to serve in to put it far too lightly. Not only did many soldiers face combat, others battled desolate loneliness. In an interview, Mike Pettengill, flight crew chief in the United States Navy commented, “It was a lonely time in my life sitting alone on the flight deck.” While he was stationed in Vietnam, his duty was to check and recheck the planes to ensure nothing was amiss. He would also check the hydraulics as well to make sure the planes were working properly. Later he was stationed in Jacksonville and then sent to Iceland.
The United States Army stationed Gary Wigdahl in Germany during the Vietnam War. In an interview he explained, “I served from 1965 to 1968 in the signal corps in communications.” He also did cryptography where he repaired scrambling devices during the war. Wigdahl and Pettengill also indicated that the homecoming for many of the Vietnam Veterans was awful. Both of these men, among many other American military, deserve to be esteemed for their service to our country.
Late in 2007, the House of Representatives passed law 4986, which authorized the Secretary of Defense to develop a plan of action for commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. This was signed into law as the National Defense Authorization Act by former President George W. Bush on Jan. 28, 2008. Following him, former President Barack Obama inaugurated the commemoration at the Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012. The purpose of the law had five aims. The most important one was to honor the veterans and their families for their sacrifice for America, especially the prisoners of war and missing in action. By Presidential decree, the Vietnam War Commemoration continues through Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2025.
Wigdahl, Pettengill and military members like them sacrificed for the United States. On this commemoration day, the United States government and the American people give thanks to the Vietnam Veterans. The nation owes a debt to their valor. Some gave all.