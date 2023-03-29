Vietnam commemoration

Vietnam veterans gain the recognition they deserve.

 Submitted

The Vietnam War Veterans Act of 2017 was signed by former President Donald Trump, who declared Mar. 29 to be National Vietnam War Veterans Day. As the American people, honoring these veterans and commemorating their service is long overdue.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?