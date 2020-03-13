A little over a year ago, at the end of 2018, the Fergus Falls Port Authority (FFPA) closed on the purchase of the Mid-Am Dairy site for $175,000. The purchase was many years in the making and now that the city is in possession of it, FFPA has been working through bids for the demolition of the buildings and development of the land.
Before the purchase, the city spent some funds on environmental studies, appraisals and analysis of the site. The purchase itself, as well as the upcoming demolition and development, will be paid for with $600,000 in grant money from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) and $400,000 from the city’s general fund, as well as an $851,510 demolition loan from the state (50% of which will be forgiven upon development) and a Cleanup Revolving Loan for $1.2 million, $780,000 of which is structured as a grant. The demolition loan and cleanup loan come from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The city authorized Port Authority to bond for up to $2 million for the Dairy project through Ordinance No. 92 Seventh Series, adopted in October 2019, with the DEED loans structured as bonds and included in that $2 million. “We rounded up the authorization to $2 million to allow for financing if the need arises,” says Bill Sonmor, finance director for the city of Fergus Falls. “Bonds have not been issued. We are in the process of finalizing the agreements with DEED.”
Whatever remains of the dairy property that was not developed for the trail system as part of the LCCMR will be sold. “The proceeds from sales could be used to pay down the DEED loans (bonds),” says Sonmor. “This will all depend on timing of sales and development.” The sale, along with tax revenue from any establishments constructed there, is expected to bring in nearly $200,000 a year according to an estimate by Ward 4 Councilman Rod Spidahl in November 2018.
There’s a two year payment-free grace period for the DEED loans. “Therefore, if the property sales have not taken place by that time, a property tax levy will be needed to make the payments,” says Sonmor.
In January of this year, project consultant Braun Intertec said redevelopment would be done in two phases after the completion of demolition and environmental cleanup. The first phase is a river access and trail system along the Otter Tail River. The second phase is presumed to be a residential housing complex covering 18.3 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.