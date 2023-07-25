The work of the late Charles Beck and five of the artists he inspired will be celebrated during a public reception for “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit” on July 27, at M State’s Fergus Falls campus.
The reception for the unique student/teacher art show is from 4-6 p.m., with comments at 5:15 p.m. from the five featured artists: Chuck Christianson, Mary Guttormson Erickson, Jim Fletcher, Scott Gunvaldson and Bruce Thompson.
All five were students of Beck at the college, where he taught from 1960 to 1987, with their recent works showcased along with M State’s extensive collection of Beck’s works.
Beck died in 2017 at the age of 94, and “Beck and His Students” commemorates what would have been his 100th birthday this year. A prolific painter and woodcut printmaker, Beck was inspired by the rural landscapes of Otter Tail County and grew to become one of Minnesota’s most recognized artists.
“Beck and His Students” opened in the Charles Beck Gallery at the college May 15 and will continue through Sept. 15. The exhibit is open to the public.
Scott Gunvaldson
Scott Gunvaldson is from Fergus Falls. He has always worked and continues to work in the arts. He has earned his living doing signs, illustrations, logos, murals, paintings and music.
What works are you showing in the Year of Beck exhibit?
One painting is a large landscape similar to the subject matter of Mr. Beck. It’s not particularly realistic (as most of my paintings are) but focuses on the breaking up of space. It is painted in acrylic and oil.
What is the most valuable lesson that Mr. Beck taught you?
Subject matter is the least important part of a painting. Composition is the most important.
How did Mr. Beck influence your life and artistic career?
After graduating from Moorhead State College, I stayed in the area so I was able to continue having Mr. Beck as a personal mentor and friend. We were both sign painters, so his influence was also strong on my commercial art.
Charles Beck was often a person of few words and strong opinions (as am I). I am thankful he expressed an interest in my work and always encouraged me to pursue it. I am the artist I am because of him.
This is the fifth and final in a series of articles where Beck’s former students talk about how he influenced them as a teacher, mentor and friend.
