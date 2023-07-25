The work of the late Charles Beck and five of the artists he inspired will be celebrated during a public reception for “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit” on July 27, at M State’s Fergus Falls campus.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?