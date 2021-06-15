In a moving and emotional dedication ceremony held on Saturday, the descendants of the original 85 Black families of Fergus Falls gathered together with city leaders and several speakers who told of the history and enduring legacy of the city’s first Black resident. A prominent sign was erected and a section of East Summit Avenue officially became Honeycutt Memorial Drive, and the home that Prince Honeycutt resided in, also became a locally recognized historic landmark, with a plaque installation.
Prince Albert Honeycutt had a number of firsts, he was not only the first Black resident of the city, he was also Minnesota’s first Black baseball player, a local business owner, starting his own barbershop on Lincoln Avenue, was a volunteer firefighter in the city, and also the first black mayoral candidate.
His involvement in semi-pro baseball actually went beyond city limits. According to the Otter Tail County Historical Society, in 1873 Honeycutt helped found the Fergus Falls North Star Baseball Club and played left field for the team. Honeycutt was also, the first documented black baseball player in the entire state.
Honeycutt’s legacy doesn’t stop there. In the 1890s he helped settle Black migrants from Kentucky, who the Otter Tail County Historical Society says “arrived en masse”.
Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer spoke to the large gathering about the importance of understanding history. “Daniel Bornstein once said, ‘Trying to understand our future without understanding our past is like trying to plant cut flowers,’ we have to understand our history, this house and our future, the efforts of so many people that were put together. Understanding our history is a starting point.”
Jeff Tate, part of one of the original 85 families, and Fergus Falls High School graduate, spoke about Fergus Falls being a welcoming city. “I think it was the ambition of our ancestors who came to Fergus Falls to make a better life, and I think they did that. Fergus Falls was a good community to African Americans. Maya Angelou said, “The more you know your history, the more liberated you are.” “There will be new immigrants and new settlers, let the community be welcoming, this is one city, everyone can be here, we can be welcoming, we can be inclusive, and we can embrace each other, ‘’ said Tate.
Other speakers at the event included Victoria McWayne-Creek, Missy Hermes, and Chris Scheulke of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, and the organizer of the event, Rev. Lynette Higgins-Orr of Flowingbrook Ministries of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.