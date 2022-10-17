Installing the plaque: From left to right, back row: Kevin Rogness (Park Board), Lynn Wolters (Park Board), Pam Muxfeldt (Recreation Coordinator), BK Leitch (Park Maintenance/Forestry), Len Taylor (Public Works Director). Front row: Andy Nelson (City Forester), Frank Stock (Park Maintenance/Forestry), Mick Johnson (Parks Supervisor).
In celebration of the Fergus Falls sesquicentennial, the park board and the parks, recreation and forestry staff donated a prairie stature oak tree and commemorative plaque to the City of Fergus Falls. Members of the park board and city staff gathered Oct. 10, in Wright Park, to install the plaque and view the newly-planted tree.
Public Works Director, Len Taylor, credited City Forester Andy Nelson with the idea to celebrate 150 years of Fergus Falls by adding to its tree inventory: “As the first Tree City USA in Minnesota in 1977, it seemed fitting that a new tree be located in Wright Park." Fergus Falls holds the unique distinction of being the longest-running Active Tree City Community USA, being inducted into the program 45 years ago.
Tree City USA is a program through the Arbor Day foundation that seeks to foster cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents through the planting of trees.
The benefits trees bring to urban environments are nearly endless, and by earning Tree City USA recognition communities experience these benefits firsthand.The program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover while also providing them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that their communities are committed to the mission of environmental change.
George B. Wright was the explorer and developer who founded Fergus Falls in 1872. A prairie stature oak will grow to 30-40’ and a spread of 20-30’ when it matures in 25-30 years. The tree will grow to be a pyramid shape and a few of its leaves are already showing the fiery orange color autumn brings.
The prairie stature oak (quercus x bimundorum) is an exciting hybrid between the bur oak and English oak, featuring emerald green leaves that turn reddish-purple in fall and boast stately pyramidal habit of growth; a surprisingly tough tree, it is ideal for shade, boulevards and parks The tree is primarily valued in the landscape for its distinctive growth pattern.
Several Fergus Falls businesses provided work for the project, including Agassiz Granite Tops and Fergus Falls Monument.
