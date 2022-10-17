Tree dedication

Installing the plaque: From left to right, back row: Kevin Rogness (Park Board), Lynn Wolters (Park Board), Pam Muxfeldt (Recreation Coordinator), BK Leitch (Park Maintenance/Forestry), Len Taylor (Public Works Director). Front row: Andy Nelson (City Forester), Frank Stock (Park Maintenance/Forestry), Mick Johnson (Parks Supervisor).

 Submitted

In celebration of the Fergus Falls sesquicentennial, the park board and the parks, recreation and forestry staff donated a prairie stature oak tree and commemorative plaque to the City of Fergus Falls. Members of the park board and city staff gathered Oct. 10, in Wright Park, to install the plaque and view the newly-planted tree.



