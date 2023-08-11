Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL- St. Paul), Chair of the State and Local Government Committee in The Minnesota Senate, along with Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) toured the Fergus Falls Veterans Home on Aug. 10, to highlight funding for the veterans home system in the state.
In a tour through the large facility, the two legislators along with officials from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the group spoke with residents and staff.
“There’s no place like this anywhere else in the United States,” said resident Joel Johnson, originally from Osakis. Johnson served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
In a meet and greet session that became a listening session between caregivers and the legislators, Murphy, who has a background in nursing, said she knew all too well the struggles that CNAs and nurses go through on a daily basis.
“I am thrilled to be here. Thank you for taking time out of your workday to come talk with us a little bit. This is an issue that brings us together as a legislature. It’s an issue that brings Minnesota together in ways that are really profound. We understand and agree that the veterans who served us deserve our service in return,” said Murphy.
Rasmusson shared how he was so inspired by what he saw at the recent 25th Anniversary ceremony for the Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
“We appreciate all the work that each and every one of you do. It was really amazing to get to come and be a part of your celebration for your 25th Anniversary of the work that this place has done. What really struck me the most was at that event how many families have come who didn’t necessarily have family members who are still here. They felt such an attachment to this place and the work that you’ve done and the care that has been provided and they came back as volunteers and care about this place. You guys make all the work happen,” said Rasmusson.
The celebration for the facility took place on Jun. 24.
Issues during the listening session ranged from how to attract new CNAs and other support staff for the home. Like almost every other industry or business these days, it has been extremely difficult to find people to fill numerous positions within the facility.
A few participants also spoke of employee retention and focusing on that as well and how the pay and benefits the state veterans homes offer are very competitive compared to other industries.
Others spoke of the long work hours and extra shifts that had to be filled, but how the residents of the home had become like their families. The care is no longer out of obligation, but one of service.
Three of the newest homes in the system, Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston will open this fall.
