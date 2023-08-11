SERVICE

Left to right: Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), resident Joel Johnson, U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL- St. Paul).

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL- St. Paul), Chair of the State and Local Government Committee in The Minnesota Senate, along with Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) toured the Fergus Falls Veterans Home on Aug. 10, to highlight funding for the veterans home system in the state.



