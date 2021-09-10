In the past 30 years, Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity has completed 60 builds. Pictured are ISD 544 volunteers. From left to right —Ike Carlson, Dede Carpenter, Jayna Johnson, Jesse Thorstad, Deb Geis and Angie Leitch.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity has now built 60 houses in 30 years. The milestone is being recognized with a big celebration that is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 14th, that will include a tour of their new build along with dinner and a program to recognize the volunteers and benefactors that made it all possible over the past 30 years.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity has built homes in West Otter Tail County, including Barrett, Battle Lake, Breckenridge, Clitherall, Dalton, Elbow Lake, Fergus Falls, Otter Tail, Pelican Rapids, Richville, Rothsay, Underwood and Wahpeton.
Paul Shol with Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity says no RSVP is needed for the event, which will be an outdoor event. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather.
If attendees have a project at their house, church or organization, raffle tickets can be purchased for only $20 at the event. Raffle winners will receive assistance from Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity staff and a couple of board members to come out and work on their project, benefitting the work that they are doing.
Thursday’s festivities will gear up at 4:30 p.m. with tours of the new build. At 6:00 p.m. a picnic dinner will be held under a tent with a program to follow at 6:45 p.m. at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, located at 1416 County Highway 111. Free will donations will be accepted at the event.
Those interested in helping the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity mission can donate online at ffhabitat.org/donate.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity builds safe, affordable homes for families in need. Tax-deductible gifts are needed to buy land, lumber, siding, and other items that go into every home. More information can be obtained by calling 218-736-2905 or emailing fergushabitat@gmail.com.
