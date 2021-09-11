Sept. 11, 2001 started like any other for Cameron Hanson, Fergus Falls Army National Guard veteran. He woke up and headed to Alexandria Technical and Community College, where he was studying diesel engine repair.
The course of the day, and Hanson’s life, changed drastically when he went home for lunch. At that point, Hanson was unaware of the events that were unfolding and shaping the course of action for decades to come.
“I only figured out what was happening when what I thought was a movie on TV was on every channel,” Hanson recalled. “I sat in awe watching what unfolded on my TV.”
Hanson was enlisted in the Army National Guard at that time. “I had a very bad feeling that things were about to get very different for me in my military career, and I was right,” he explained. He called the armory, who told him to stay available — they weren’t sure what was going to happen in the upcoming days, months or years.
Hanson decided to forgo the remainder of his classes for the day, opting to watch history unfold on the television screen like so many others did on that day. “I watched the towers fall and felt very helpless for the poor people I was watching die.”
Three years later America was still fighting the war against terror and Hanson was deployed to Iraq. “I spent 22 months deployed and in that time saw a lot — some good and some too bad to speak of,” he reflected. “I am most definitely not the same person I was before I left.”
Hanson struggles with some persistent mental health issues directly related to his time in service to his country. He also stresses that the experience resulted in a very heightened level of respect and love for the freedom that he has in this country. “After living in a third world country for 18 months, it's very clear most of us don't know how good we have it.”
“After 9/11 the phrase ‘God bless America’ has a whole new meaning,” Hanson shared — a sentiment that is agreed with by many.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.