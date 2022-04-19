One could lose themself amidst the “Wild Wings and Wisps of Woodland Heights” exhibit by Fergus Falls photographer, Jon Drews. Thirty breathtaking images — with most captured at his residence on the north side of Fergus Falls — with all of the compositions from Otter Tail County.
Drews’ goal is to capture moments in nature and share them with others. “There is beauty all around us, we just need to take time to see it,” Drews says.
Drews is a fourth-generation resident of Fergus Falls. In 1975, at age 14, he traded the savings from a Fergus Falls Daily Journal paper route for his first camera. That camera became a portal into the present past, freezing time against any attack by changes' relentless progress. It was a passion which he has carefully nurtured ever since, and today he embraces nearly five decades of experience finding the beautiful in the everyday — with a special emphasis on the wildlife of his hometown.
“The past two years really brought photography back in focus for me,” Drews says, “My love for nature rekindled the driving force in making the connection to living with, observing and photographing all its beauty. It was like I found my niche in life and a primary element of the niche is sharing and giving back to the community. When photographing images I see with my own eyes and capture moments that are pleasing to me. It is what creates my art. If other people find their own peace and comfort in my art, that is a bonus for me. My joy of photography goes full circle. Life is about giving back”
Friends and family encouraged Drews to offer some of his prints to others. He has also sold photo books and calendars in past. His good friend and mentor, Richard Welander, formerly from Fergus Falls, has been especially encouraging. “He's a great guy and an outstanding photographer/editor,” Drews shared. All of this encouragement has culminated in the upcoming exhibit.
“This is my first ever exhibit. There is a lot of emotion and energy built into it and pouring out of it. I am sharing myself, presenting my work to the public. People may love my work or they may be indifferent to it. My hope is the work I present, part of myself, will be embraced by others for what it is: moments in nature. Moments in nature that can transport viewers to another place.” Drews stated.
Drews describes his work as “all natural,” with elements of the surreal, as is evident in certain creations. “I’ll enhance images to portray the expressiveness of both furry and feathery woodland creatures that we can often overlook. Putting my images to canvas is a way to share these moments in time both today and tomorrow,” he expressed.
Drews’ work can be viewed online at NaturePrintStudio.com and will also be coming to the Otter Tail County Historical Society's (OTCHS) Dunlap Room Gallery from Apr. 26-June 4, 2022, with an artist meet and greet from 4-8 p.m. on Apr. 26.
There will be a silent auction accompanying this exhibit with proceeds being donated to OTCHS. Drews is donating 30 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas prints of nature and scenic shots of Otter Tail County to the exhibit.
“Your attendance during the exhibit is most welcome! Thank you.” concluded Drews.