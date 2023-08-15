Help is on the way to nursing facilities in Otter Tail and Grant Counties in the form of a Nursing Facility Grants payment. These direct grants are part of a $300 million agreement by state legislators to help nursing homes reached back in May of this year.
Eleven facilities in Senate District 9–received their first Nursing Facility Grants payment recently.
“Since the start of session, Senate Republicans made our Minnesota seniors a priority,” Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R- Fergus Falls) said. “It was a privilege to have helped foster a deal to keep our nursing homes open and ensure our loved ones continue to receive quality care. I know that this new funding will do a lot of good for our communities.”
The formula is a base of $225,000 plus $4016.51 per active bed. Half of that amount went to all care centers during the last week, the other half will be paid Aug. 1, 2024. The statute creating these payments allows the funds to be used for paying off debt, investing in the property, or other uses allowed by the commissioner.
PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls received $646,734, while LB Broen Homes received $522,222.
Pioneercare CEO, Nathan Johnson, said while PioneerCare is appreciative of the grant funding he has aspirations that there could be a more permanent system set up to support the state’s nursing facilities.
“I am genuinely grateful for the role Sen. Rasmuson had in last minute negotiations to get this deal done for nursing homes,” said Johnson.
Johnson pointed out that the Nursing Facility Grants must be used a certain way (debt reduction) but that it is certainly very helpful to their operations.
“It is one-time money only. It is important to emphasize that our lawmakers understand the importance of continuing their work to find permanent funding solutions for nursing homes. The primary goal in finding permanent funding is to ensure we have a strong pipeline of caregivers to serve seniors in our community and across the state. So, in summary, it’s a 'thank you,' and type of situation,” said Johnson.
LB Broen Homes CEO, John Zwiers, echoed Johnson’s sentiment.
“It is very mandated on how we can use it. We can use it for debt reduction or capital improvements. That’s our two options to use that money. We will pay down some long term debt. It’s very restrictive what we can use it for, but we are very pleased we got it. It’s a good short term bridge to help us through some things,” said Zwiers.
Rasmusson’s office said the grants can be used for various fiscal management strategies to improve the financial health of nursing homes. Unlike loans in the human services budget, these grants will not need to be repaid, making their impact much more meaningful for nursing homes.
As well as LB Broen and PioneerCare, nine other facilities in Senate District 9 also received the grants:
- Barrett Care Center in Barrett: $385,661.
- Browns Valley Health Center in Browns Valley: $373,611.
- Evansville Care Center in Evansville: $345,496.
- Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake: $429,842.
- Pelican Valley Health Center in Pelican Rapids: $357,545.
- Perham Living in Perham: $542,305.
- St. Francis Home in Breckenridge: $546,321.
- St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie, $437,875.
- Traverse Care Center in Wheaton: $ 401,727.
Rasmusson’s office also pointed out that $51.5 million in state money supplemental to federal funds will enable a temporary $12.32 daily rate add-on for 18 months. Nursing home administrators say that this could translate into a pay raise of about $1 per hour for nursing home staff. The remaining funds from the $300 million are put into a Workforce Incentive Fund (WIF) that facilities can use for hiring and retention bonuses, employee-owned benefits, and employee contributions to a 401k, along with professional development, childcare, meals, transportation, and housing needs of employees. The WIF caps out at $3000 per worker, per year and is available until funds are spent or July 2029.
Governor Tim Walz’s office also released a statement in response to the grant saying that 340 facilities statewide with more than 24,000 active beds are benefiting from the new state funding.