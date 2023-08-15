MONEY

LB Broen Homes received $522,222 from the grants payment.

 Submitted

Help is on the way to nursing facilities in Otter Tail and Grant Counties in the form of a Nursing Facility Grants payment. These direct grants are part of a $300 million agreement by state legislators to help nursing homes reached back in May of this year.



