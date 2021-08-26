Singers and instrumentalists are welcome to make music this fall at M State with the college’s chamber chorale and its jazz and concert bands.
All three are open to community musicians, as well as M State students, on the Fergus Falls campus.
The jazz and concert bands, under the direction of Jim Iverson, will rehearse on Tuesday evenings, with the first rehearsal set for Aug. 31. It’ll be an abbreviated rehearsal, with jazz band meeting from 6-6:45 p.m. and concert band meeting from 7:45 p.m., both in W635.
The chamber chorale, directed by Laura (Odden) Quaintance, will rehearse from 5:45-7:35 p.m.
Mondays beginning Aug. 30 (no rehearsal on Labor Day). Rehearsals will be in W635 and when possible outdoors.
“I hope that everyone who sang last year can return,” Quaintance said. “If you haven’t sung with us recently, join us! It’s going to be a great year of reconnecting through music.”
M State’s fall music concerts are set for Sunday, Nov. 21, for the jazz and concert bands, and Sunday, Dec. 5, for the chamber chorale.
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
