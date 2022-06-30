The Fergus Area College Foundation has recently launched an initiative called the Spartan Alumni Connection, an online platform that serves to help foster a healthy engagement and fruitful network between M State alumni.
Jacki Maethner is an assistant and financial specialist with FACF, and she describes the importance of the online resource for current and past students: “Now we just need the people to join – that way, we can get the social engagement going to bring it that next level.”
FACF was established in the early 1960s with a vision to build futures and community at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) campus in Fergus Falls.
Fresh initiatives such as the online alumni platform and the Spartan Alumni Mentorship Program continue to offer current and past students vast support networks and new opportunities, and when augmented with the continued support of donors, the new FACF programs are thriving as they continue to focus on providing resources that " … enrich learning, living, working and serving.”
“We are looking at adding some podcasts and video-casts for new students,” Maethner explains. “As soon as they start to attend, we consider them alumni, so we’re thinking of providing valuable first-year experience information such as banking 101, for example.”
Maethner describes how a goal of FACF is to connect new M State students with local community members who can share valuable career skills: “It’s unlimited what we can do — our mentorship program is already off and running.”
FACF has been regularly awarding over $200,000 a year in scholarships, but that is just one facet in their approach to nurture future and current Spartan alumni: “We also do grants to the college, and we recently donated $150,000 to develop the food pantry and campus store, which is currently under construction.”
“We also support the athletics and fine arts departments every year with donations,” Maethner continues. “Our donors are interested in student success at the Fergus campus and bringing activity to Fergus Falls – by fostering a thriving campus, it can help the surrounding community.”
More information on the various offerings FACF provides for area residents and students can be located at facfmstate.org.
