The Handcrafted Barber Studio in Fergus Falls recently moved to a new location at 643 W. Fir Ave. The new location offers extra space for an important addition — a sensory room.
The sensory room is a place designed with people in mind who have sensory processing issues. The calming space creates an environment where clients with such issues can better self-regulate their behaviors and emotions.
Jesse Harlow, the owner of the Handcrafted Barber Studio, offers haircuts, hair designs, beard trims, shaves, facials and more, with a creative flair. Now, he can offer those services to clients with sensory processing issues in a space catered uniquely to their needs.
Adding the sensory room to the studio became especially important for Harlow after his daughter was diagnosed with autism.
“My wife and I felt a bit lost after that diagnosis, in part because it was difficult taking our daughter to new places with lots of overstimulation,” he stated in a recent press release. “We wanted to offer a bit of peace of mind to other parents or guardians of other differently abled kiddos and be there to help them cope with overwhelming experiences like a haircut.”
To make an appointment and check out the new location visit the Handcrafted Barber Studio’s Facebook page @handcraftedbarber.
