Decades ago, a Baker was born — Bev Baker, to be precise. As she grew, she developed a passion for baking and cooking from scratch. When she started a family of her own, she instilled the love of baking into her daughter, Janet Schicker.
Janet opened Bev's Bakery & Coffee House in downtown Battle Lake, and named it after her mother. She operated "Bev's" for 15 years, employing her daughter, McKayla Schicker, who inherited the love for scratch-made baking of donuts and caramel rolls — all created from recipes Janet perfected herself.
"I knew in my heart that one day I wanted to own my own scratch bakery," McKayla shared. "I just wasn’t sure that was ever going to be obtainable in this day. Bakeries are a dying business with the convenience of grocery stores, etc."
McKayla took her heart's desires and altered them into something she felt was an obtainable goal for today's economy, working first as a cottage baker out of her home, then examining the possibilities of offering baked goods out of a food truck. Ultimately, the options just didn't provide the fulfillment of a brick and mortar bakery, so she returned to her original dream and started planning.
In the end — or the beginning, depending on how it's viewed — McKayla leased the former City Bakery location in downtown Fergus Falls. "I had checked into other locations in the area and none pulled at me like the City Bakery building did," she shared.
Currently, the building is undergoing some renovations prior to it's tentative open date in mid-April. "The existing location is getting a slight facelift in my back baking area while the front of the house is staying mostly the same. I love that City Bakery has been a bakery for generations and I am planning to keep the history as much as possible, while adding some new pops of Bev’s into the mix," McKayla explained.
The establishment of Bev's City Bakery hasn't come without it's challenges, as is the case with the start of many food businesses, with state and Department of Health requirements; but the excitement of the new business' announced opening has kept McKayla moving forward. She declared that "getting to be able to tell people that Bev’s recipes and donuts are coming back to the area and watching them delight with excitement has been truly amazing."
With a desire to open prior to Easter, McKayla is currently seeking staff and preparing her bakery to be fully operational. She plans to offer a variety of scratch-made donuts daily — raise and glazed, fritters, old fashioned, custard-filled, sprinkles and more. A variety of English muffin or biscuit breakfast sandwiches will also be available in the morning, with sandwich options, soup and chips available for lunch. The bakery will have a cooler with a selection of cupcakes, cake pops, cheesecakes and other items that will be available as supplies last.
Joining McKayla in her bakery endeavor is her sister, Chandra Sveum, who McKayla stated is an amazing cake decorator. Sveum will be on-site twice monthly to fulfill exclusive cake orders — wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes, specifically.
As a mother of three and step-mother of two, with a baby on the way, McKayla is making her dreams a reality and paving the way to the life she wants to provide for herself and her family. "I knew if I wanted to pass on a legacy and passion of baking that I needed to jump after this dream of mine before my children got older," McKayla smiled. "I want my children to grow up in the bakery, helping our family just like I did with my mom and siblings growing up."
A website is being developed for Bev's City Bakery, where orders and pre-orders will be accepted for order cakes and other treats from McKayla and her crew. A Facebook page is also set up for the business at facebook.com/BevsBakeryMN, where updates and announcements on a firm open date will be made.