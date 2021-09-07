Fire up the kiln, throw on an apron, and get ready to get your hands dirty. There’s a new spot in town where you can try your hand at pottery making and sculpting and discover the wonderful things you never knew you could create. Artist Blayze Buseth recently opened the Creation Shop in Fergus Falls in April 2021. This beautifully designed and aesthetically inspiring creation space is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to explore their artistic side and find a place for creation and healing.
Buseth describes the Creation Shop as “Tom’s adventure inspired creative pottery and sculpture workshop.” Tom is a small adorable character Buseth created as a young child and is an integral part of Buseth’s vision for the Creation Shop.
Tom can be seen in sculpture form, sweetly perched all over the Creation Shop’s shelves and tables. “Tom is a symbol of playfulness; he is a symbol of us, any human, before we were conditioned by life,” says Buseth. Buseth invites you to imagine Tom as yourself, before you were “sculpted” or trained into a path or role that you didn’t necessarily choose. He encourages you to step into the Creation Shop and be “playful, intuitive, and free-flowing,” allowing yourself to experience your full creative potential.
Buseth previously thought his character, Tom, would have to be set aside. “I thought to be a professional artist, this character had to go away,” he says. As Buseth spent time training in pottery and sculpture, he tried to push Tom away, but the more he pushed him away the more Tom would show up. “This character kept coming back,” laughs Buseth. He began to realize the power of characters and how they can connect with people emotionally. “People have been able to connect with (Tom),” he says, “and see the character for themselves.”
Buseth took Tom on an adventure for three months to the “Porcelain Capital,” also known as Jingdezhen, China. In the entryway of the Creation Shop, illustrations of Tom’s journey in Jingdezhen are displayed. Viewers can see Tom connecting with a new community, learning to make pottery from masters, climbing mountain peaks, discovering symbolic artwork and learning his origin story.
Tom’s adventure symbolically reflects Buseth’s own personal journey during his three months in Jingdezhen, but it’s also a chance for us to notice the opportunities for our own personal adventures. Tom represents the opportunity for humans to live fully. “The hope is that this character represents something universal,” says Buseth. “If we choose to go on this adventure, not necessarily knowing how the story is going to unfold, the story does unfold. We just have to keep taking part. A lot of people get stuck and just stop living, and that’s where the story kind of stops. But, as long as we keep applying ourselves, we discover new things, we see new places, we meet new people.”
Simply put, Buseth wants to build Tom’s adventure, which is really your adventure. You are invited to step into the Creation Shop and allow your story to unfold; to be open, to learn and express yourself through an art form. “I’ve worked on my skills enough and I’ve started to learn enough about life that I want to share something good,” says Buseth. “There are a lot of people struggling these days and I’ve heard so many times that pottery has been able to help people feel the moment again.”
There are many opportunities for adults, couples, families and friends to explore their creative potential and try out pottery making and sculpting through the Creation Shop’s many class offerings. There’s an eight-week “Introduction to Pottery” class for those who want in-depth knowledge of the basics of pottery making, as well as two-hour private lessons for those who simply want to experience the joy of sculpting clay. These classes can be done individually, in a pair or in a group. There are also date-night options and private party options.
The Creation Shop is also an excellent place for kids to expand their creative minds. They can make their own Tom in the “Intro to Character Making” class, have a Creation Shop birthday party, or join in on the “Sunday Kids Class” where they make anything from tiny homes, small and medium sculptures, to letter sculptures.
Buseth still makes time to create his own sculptures and pottery, all of which are for sale in his shop. He recently started sculpting with concrete and completed a commissioned rooftop water feature for the Springboard for the Arts Headquarters. Buseth is also working on his first commissioned “Tom” for a Fergus Falls resident. His pottery and sculptures are tastefully displayed throughout the Creation Shop.
The Creation Shop is located on North Mill Street in downtown Fergus Falls. To learn more about class offerings or to schedule a private session, check out creationshopmn.com or email Buseth at creationshopmn@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.