Artists based in Otter Tail County will now be able to participate in A Springboard for the Arts Guaranteed Minimum Income pilot program beginning Mar. 1.
The program is focusing on the creative workforce across urban and rural communities in Minnesota. Inspired by the city of St. Paul’s People’s Prosperity Pilot and the Mayors for Guaranteed Income Network, Springboard’s pilot focuses on the creative workforce, providing $500 of unrestricted monthly support to 50 artists in the Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods of St. Paul, and 25 artists in Otter Tail County for 18 months, beginning in March. The program facilitators say there are no strings attached and there are absolutely no work requirements, but stress that a guaranteed income is meant to supplement, rather than replace, the existing social safety net while also being a tool for racial and gender equity.
Michele Anderson, rural director at Springboard said unfortunately the needs of artists are often times overlooked.
“From our rural headquarters in Fergus Falls, Springboard has had a front row seat to the needs and impact of artists in OTC for 12 years. Along with many local partners in economic and community development, we have witnessed the many ways that artists are essential to the quality of life in the communities here, but are sometimes overlooked or lack the investment and safety nets that other sectors have benefited from. This program will be a game changer for artists who want to stay in this region and contribute to their communities.”
While the recipients for 2023 were already selected at random from an eligible pool of artists in St. Paul and OTC, the organization claims that at least 75% of recipients identify as Black, Native and/or People of Color.
“The arts and artists play an enormous role in local and regional development. We are eager to see how this program will unfold as a way to provide an additional measure of economic stability," says Greg Wagner of West Central Initiative, which serves the 9-county region of West Central Minnesota, including OTC.
The pilot program is supported in part by the McKnight Foundation, the Bush Foundation and the Kresge Foundation.
In addition, Springboard For The Arts is a 2023 Power of Cash Narrative Grant recipient, awarded by the Economic Security Project and Guaranteed Income Community of Practice. The goal is that the funds provided by the grant will support OTC artists to generate new creative work centered around economic justice from a focal point perspective.