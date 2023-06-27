It hasn't happened very many times since Minnesota became a state in 1858. The first version of the flag was adopted in 1893, then It was revised in 1957 and received a very minor update in 1983.
According to mnterritorialpioneers.org, “The Women's Auxiliary Board, headed by Florence Greenleaf, was given the task of designing a flag. The board held a flag design contest and Amelia Hyde Center won the $15 first prize on Feb. 28, 1893. The design created by Mrs. Center was similar to, and perhaps based on, the Minnesota regimental flags carried during and after the Civil War. On Mar. 30, 1893 the Women's Auxiliary Board was mandated by the legislature to create the new flag with a white ground with reverse side of blue, the center of the ground shall be occupied by a design substantially embodying the form of the seal employed as the state seal of Minnesota at the time of its admission into the union and described on page 313 of the Legislative Manual of 1891.”
“The said design of the state seal shall be surrounded by appropriate representations of the moccasin flower indigenous to Minnesota. Surrounding said central design and appropriately arranged upon the said white ground shall be nineteen stars, emblematic of the fact that Minnesota was the nineteenth state admitted into the Union after its formation by the original thirteen states. There shall also appear at the bottom of the flag in the white ground ... the word Minnesota."
They also state that the first Minnesota flag was made of silk and embroidered by Norwegian immigrant sisters Pauline and Thomane Fjelde. Their handwork was exquisite, and received a gold medal from the world's fair panel of judges in Chicago.
Many in state government may in the near future have to debate the finer points of a state flag redesign following a push over the years by tribal organizations that don’t think it represents them.
If the process were to begin it wouldn’t be until Aug. 1 with members for a commission being appointed and then would have to come up with a flag design by Jan. 1, 2024.
The public will have a chance to give input somewhere along the line in the process.
According to the Associated Press, the commission would have a total of 14 members including lawmakers, members of the public appointed by the governor and members of the state’s ethnic and indigenous councils. It would also include one member each from the Dakota and Ojibwe communities.
The process itself of how it will be decided about what goes and what stays would be decided within the first couple meetings.
The present state flag was adopted by the 1957 legislature.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone