Need a new license plate?
New plates have been unveiled that honor the work and mission of two Otter Tail County (OTC) and statewide youth organizations. New 4-H and FFA plates are available and let motorists choose either organization to appear on the plate for a minimum donation of just $20, which goes directly back to the organizations.
The license plate is an opportunity for people in OTC to show their commitment to agriculture while supporting the young leaders in local FFA and 4-H groups.
The plate's design was unveiled in February. FFA members and 4-Hers from across the state joined agriculture commissioner, Thom Petersen, and assistant agriculture commissioner, Patrice Bailey, for the event. Leaders from both organizations were also in attendance.
“We’re excited to have this new license plate that highlights the diversity of Minnesota’s ag economy,” Petersen said. “This is an opportunity for Minnesotans to show their commitment to agriculture while supporting our young leaders in FFA and 4-H.”
In 2021, the Minnesota legislation passed the approval for the creation of the new plate to support young people.
The new plate will benefit Minnesota 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members. The plate will cost $15.50. A minimum $20 contribution is also due with plate purchase and each year afterward at vehicle registration renewal.
According to the University of Minnesota Extension office, the plate design was “inspired by nearly 100 sketches from 4-Hers and FFA members statewide. The plate draws upon imagery of both organizations. The hands holding seedlings symbolize the 4-H pledge of 'my hands to larger service,' while the rising sun is a 'token of a new era in agriculture' honored in FFA ceremonies.”
“The Minnesota FFA Foundation ensures that students enrolled in agriculture, food and natural resource classes have access to premier leadership, personal growth and career success, regardless of their economic situation,” said Val Aarsvold, executive director, Minnesota FFA Foundation.
FFA is in 220 rural, urban and suburban schools statewide.
Jennifer Skuza, associate dean for youth development at University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota 4-H state director also commented, "Agriculture is woven into 4-H's past, present and future and it's open to all youth in Minnesota. We plan to broaden and deepen young people’s knowledge and involvement in agriculture so that they act on their ability as agricultural learners, leaders, innovators, global citizens and agents of change.”
East and West Otter Tail County partners with the extension office to deliver practical education and research you can use at home, at work and in your community. Local information about 4-H is available by calling 218-998-8760.
More information is available at ottertailcountymn.us/license-center.