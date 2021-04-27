Springboard for the Arts has been operating as a hub for rural-based programming for artists and creatives out of Fergus Falls for 10 years. The Rural Regenerator Fellowship offers an exciting opportunity for Springboard for the Arts to expand on their own learning and networking by hosting a two-year fellowship for 10 fellows residing in the Upper Midwest.
The Rural Regenerator Fellowship is intended to recognize and support creative rural leaders with a demonstrated impact in their community. It will ensure that the fellows are supported in their personal and professional growth with an unrestricted award of $10,000 for the two-year commitment. The funds can be used to compensate themselves for their time-managing projects, pay partners or other artists supporting the work, or act as seed capital for space and/or equipment that will help expand their work.
Fellows will attend two in-person retreats in Fergus Falls where they will spend time learning from each other and Springboard for the Arts’ national network of rural practitioners. The retreats are a pillar of the fellowship, offering the rare chance to exchange ideas and learning across rural geographies in order to find opportunities across an expanded area and knowledge base. The first year has a greater time commitment, with two retreats and monthly virtual gatherings. The second year has a lighter commitment with opportunities for fellows to visit one another and see each other’s work in action.
“We’re especially looking forward to hosting these 10 leaders from all over the Upper Midwest and giving them a chance to see firsthand all of the ways that art and creativity has strengthened this community and the wider region,” shared rural program director Michele Anderson. “Our hope is that this fellowship will help jumpstart creative recovery efforts (following the pandemic) in the communities the fellows live in, and, with the supportive network they’ll have access to, encourage them to think boldly and tackle challenges creatively.”
Beyond the communities of the individual fellows, Springboard for the Arts looks forward to sharing learning, discovery and problem-solving that will result from the fellowship.
Informational sessions will be conducted virtually on April 30 and May 21. Applications for the fellowship are due by June 11 and can be located at springboardforthearts.org/rural-regenerator-fellowship/.
More information about Springboard for the Arts and the Rural Regenerator Fellowship can be found at springboardforthearts.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.