There’s a new pup joining the force and it has an important job to do. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is excited to welcome another member to their K9 team.
In June, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd cross will be purchased to join Mojo, the current county K9.
Considering the large response area that the unit has to cover, a second dog will benefit the safety and better meet the needs of the county. The primary training for the dog will be as a locating tool. It will also serve as a secondary option in apprehension to increase safety for the handler, officers and the public.
The dog will be enrolled in an intensive 12 week training program which will teach tracking, narcotics detection, article searches, open area/building searches and dog obedience.
The purchase of the new K9, the training program for the K9 and the handler, and all necessary equipment was made possible with funding through interest earned on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act and American Kennel Club.
Mojo, the county's only current K9, is certified through the United States Police Canine Association for narcotics detection. Mojo has placed second in vehicle searches, third in indoor searches and was third out of 18 dogs in a recent certification hosted by the Fargo Police Department. The support from the community has made having the K9 unit a success.
To those that have donated to the K9 program in the past or would like to donate to the unit, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons expresses the department's gratitude: “We are grateful to those who have and those who continue to support our K9 program. We are looking forward to continuing in developing our relationships with our residents through this program. Thank you in advance for your support!”
You can donate to the K9 program by sending a check to Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office or drop off in-person.
