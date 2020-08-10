InVision Eye Care in Fergus Falls went through a difficult few months earlier this year, as many businesses did, due to COVID-19. They had to reduce their services to emergent and urgent eye care only at the request of the CDC from about March 17 until May 11. Today, despite the need for a COVID-19 safety plan and changes to procedure, business is slowly returning to normal. “We’re probably now just getting back to that full volume, or number of patients, as pre-COVID,” optometrist Dr. Randall Kempfer said. “We took a slow and steady approach to increasing our patient volume to make sure we could handle and keep everyone safe.”
The practice first opened in Fergus Falls by Dr. Thos Smith 41 years ago and has been in its current location on North Baird Avenue for 11 years. Four optometrists currently call the practice home, including Kempfer, as well as Dr. David Hilber, Dr. Denise Hanson and Dr. Tara Kempfer.
The doctors have been careful about developing their safety plan and ensuring their safety and the safety of their patients. “We implemented a COVID safety plan that took data from the CDC and from the Minnesota Department of Health on what they were looking for for healthcare practices to conduct patient care, and our plan specifically used some guidance from the Minnesota Board of Optometry on specifically eye clinics. We melded all that data into one document to create our safety plan,” Randall said.
Some changes include wearing masks, the cleaning and handling of frames and limiting some exam availabilities in May, June and part of July to ensure enough time to sanitize and disinfect in between appointments and throughout the day. “Obviously we’re staying very busy, basically,” Randall says.
Despite the difficulty in adapting to changing regulations, Randall says they’ve done well. “I think everything is going well, we’ve been keeping everyone safe and clean and we’ve had great feedback from our patients, accepting all the new safety plans, and our staff and everyone,” he says. “It’s been a good experience so far keeping everything under control given the circumstances.”
