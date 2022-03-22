For over 30 years, Dave Gaustad has provided Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities with optical eye care. Dave, an American Board of Opticianry (ABO) certified optician, moved to Fergus Falls in 1987, working at Benson Optical. He then owned and ran 20/20 Optical from 1996-2015 until the hospital took over. Dave continued to work there until the spring of 2020.
“I took a couple of years off and then realized I really loved what I did and kinda missed it,” mentions Dave.
Another adventure for Dave has family ties, as he is joined by his sons, TJ and Pete, in their new establishment, Eye 2 Eye Optical.
“Prior to starting all of this with my kids, I talked with people I knew who are also working with their kids,” said Dave, with a chuckle. “Just wanted to pick their brains a little bit.”
“It’s crazy how much there is to know, learning about what my dad has done for 30 years,” stated TJ. “What I’m learning is how good he is at what he does and why he is sought after by his customers.“
The trio discussed possible business adventures and decided that optical would be a main focus, but that is not all that is going on.
“We really have three businesses in one,” said Dave. “Pete is a part of Gold Medal Fundraising, where we will go to local, area and college teams to help them fundraise with Oakley glasses. TJ has started up a digital marketing company, LeadFlow Marketing, Inc. and of course our optical side.”
All three parts will work and interact with each other, the main focal point to begin with will be optical. The Gaustads hope to use their business as a test for the digital marketing side, increasing traffic and can use data to show/promote to other companies.
“Each of us have our own niche,” said Dave. “The boys really wanted to learn and know the optical industry, because both of their businesses are driven by that.”
Both TJ and Pete plan to study and become ABO certified opticians.
“This is my fourth optical that I have put together,” said Dave. “I’ve learned what to do and what not to do and it’s probably more important to know what not to do.”
Their location is at 210 North Cascade Street, which was a previous eye care facility. They had planned on opening on Mar. 7, but a few construction issues arose. Their first day open was on Mar. 14. More information is available on their website, e2eoptical.com.
