Midwest Vision Centers is now a part of Shopko Optical, and the Green Bay, Wis., company has acquired 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Shopko Optical CEO Russ Steinhorst explains how the company’s 40 years of professional experience as a trusted eye care organization will benefit from an increased scope of business that will result from the merger: “Our new patients will be pleased to receive the thorough and trusted eye care they have come to expect along with an enhanced selection of products from the doctors and opticians who will continue to serve these communities.”
This acquisition will bring Shopko Optical’s tally of total centers to 142 throughout 13 states.
Steinhorst emphasizes that shared company values and a similar business ethos will make for an excellent partnership: “As we met with teammates and doctors at each of the 18 locations, it became apparent that Midwest Vision Centers shares the same vision, culture, and commitment to personalized patient-centric care as Shopko Optical.”
Shopko Optical maintains a strong legacy of supporting their doctors and enabling their employees to provide the best service possible to patients. Through the new partnership, Midwest Vision Centers will have access to an increased level of administration support along with gaining an enhanced assortment of frames and lens technology.
Dr. Myrel A. Neumann is an owner at Midwest Vision Centers and speaks to Shopko Optical’s excellent history in patient satisfaction: “Shopko Optical’s demonstrated approach to personalized and comprehensive care makes them a trusted pillar in the eye care industry.”
“They have provided top-quality healthcare in the upper Midwest for decades,” Neumann explains. “We share hometown values, culture and the common approach of investing in the communities we serve.”
Shopko Optical also operates an initiative that partners with local Lions Clubs in Minnesota and North Dakota that works with area families to identify children that may benefit from comprehensive eye exams and a pair of glasses at no charge.
Those interested in the program are encouraged to contact their local affiliate for more details.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone