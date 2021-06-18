Perhaps like many outdoor enthusiasts, Lisa and I have grown to appreciate access to federal lands as we experienced incredible places like Voyageur, Yellowstone, Glacier, Zion, Shenandoah and others. The same is true of ventures in Minnesota in the Boundary Waters, Itasca, Gooseberry, Cuyuna, Tettegouche, and others. Although we are indirect, fractional owners of such public resources, we share a deep sense of gratitude and stewardship for them.
In the case of Glendalough State Park, the Cowles and Ballantine families donated their private family retreat to the state to become Glendalough with a desire for families to experience its beauty for generations to come. The public has been wonderfully rewarded through their vision and generosity.
Recently I became acquainted with a family who has experienced the richness of Glendalough since its very beginning in the early 1990s. Without owning a grain of sand on any of its lakes, they have made Glendalough “their own” in so many ways.
In the February 2020 issue of the Glendalough Tracks & Trails newsletter, many from around the region were briefly introduced to Steve and Diane Christianson, formerly of Fergus Falls. They were killed in a tragic car crash last year. Over the years, I had heard stories about Steve from a mutual friend, and his passion for fly-fishing muskies among the northern islands of Lake of the Woods but had never heard of his Glendalough experiences.
I set out to learn more. Fortunately, Steve and Diane’s grown children have nearly 30 years of Glendalough memories. You see, Steve and Diane chose to enjoy Glendalough during all seasons, every year. Their children speak the language of Glendalough’s public experiences.
Their son Trevor expresses it so well. “I recall asking my parents a few times over the years why they never bought a lake cabin. I remember my dad saying something like ‘We have access to thousands of lakes already’. As my brother Titus and I were growing up, our family visited dozens of lakes in Otter Tail County. I remember a couple summer days in the 1980s when we tried to see how many lakes we could swim in one day. Once Glendalough became a state park, our parents must have been among the first to “discover” it. Glendalough quickly became our favorite lake place.
I remember holding my dad’s hand as a young boy while snorkeling. Since the early 1990s, snorkeling has been my favorite activity at Glendalough. Last July, three generations of our family snorkeled together in the creek between Molly Stark and Annie Battle. Both of my parents, my 7-year-old son Thomas, and me exploring together. I think we met my parents at Glendalough about 10 times last summer, the last occasion being on Labor Day weekend. During one of their last visits to Glendalough, some time in mid-September, Dad caught a bass while fly fishing, and a huge muskie attacked the bass and broke his fly rod. Chuck, dad’s brother, shared the details of this Glendalough story for the funeral guests. We were blessed with so many good times at Glendalough with my parents over the past 25-plus years.”
Due to the commitment of the Minnesota DNR and Glendalough Park Partners, the park has been developed with a sensible balance of public amenities while preserving the simple, primitive experiences that are fundamental to Glendalough. You can feel the harmony of those simple pleasures in the Christianson memories.
Their daughter-in-law Melinda reflects, “Steve and Diane spent countless days at Glendalough, enjoying each season there. They cross country skied in the winter and took in the fall foliage – which Steve documented with thousands of photos. I would argue that summer was their favorite season due to fishing, biking and spending time on the beach with their family and friends. Steve was often wading in Annie Battle Lake to fly fish and loved having his grandsons fishing alongside. Diane was happy to play with the boys in the sand or take a tired child for a stroller walk on the bike trail. They packed more than enough food for picnics – no one would go hungry! Our favorite spot was a picnic table near the lodge.”
As we imagine Steve and Diane experiencing Glendalough from its fledgling beginning, we understand their appreciation for the amenities to support public experiences while keeping Glendalough pristine and primitive. Families can now enjoy enhancements like new and renovated facilities, picnic areas, restrooms, showers, trails, rentals, camping, yurts and much more.
Although Steve and Diane’s time in Glendalough has faded into one of the park’s beautiful sunsets, their legacy of experience and stewardship remains. Katy (daughter-in-law) reminisces, “I can picture Steve in his faded turquoise sun shirt at a picnic table preparing while Diane gently swings a grandson in a hammock nearby. And then there’s Steve engaged in a water fight with all the boys and Diane laughing as she gets caught in the spray. They delighted in the beauty of Glendalough and taught us the joy of doing the same by their example.”
Glendalough is a place we each can call “our own”.
