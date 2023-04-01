LEADERSHIP

Left to right: Outgoing NRECA President Chris Christensen, NRECA CEO Jim Matheson, LREC CEO Tim Thompson, new NRECA President Tony Anderson and new NRECA Vice President Joe Martin.

 Submitted

Lake Region Electric Cooperative, based in Pelican Rapids, has been recognized for being a big supporter of the community and its customers by a national association.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?