Lake Region Electric Cooperative, based in Pelican Rapids, has been recognized for being a big supporter of the community and its customers by a national association.
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) recently honored LREC with the Electric Cooperative Purpose Award, which recognizes co-ops that have made meaningful contributions to their communities and exemplified the cooperative purpose.
LREC CEO Tim Thompson stated that the organization couldn't have gotten the award without the help of their dedicated employees.
“I am so proud of our employees and board members for what we have accomplished as we are bringing to our members a portfolio of energy services, including natural gas service and a first-of-its-kind wind/solar hybrid project. It is very rewarding to bring natural gas to unserved areas today just like our pioneering founders did 86 years ago with electricity. We never take for granted how grateful we are for the opportunity to serve our members,” said Thompson
Outgoing NRECA President Chris Christensen congratulated Thompson for his guidance.
“Tim has guided Lake Region Electric with a deft touch, and he’s been rewarded with great results. Lake Region is successful because every employee possesses an unrelenting commitment to their members, always listening and striving to meet their needs,” said Christensen.
Christensen said LREC’s innovations were a contributing factor in the award as well.
“This commitment has allowed Lake Region to innovate, leading to advancements in the way electricity is produced and used with deployments of solar/wind hybrid facilities and community solar,” he said. “The cooperative also has reimagined its off-peak water heater program as a grid-interactive resource, part of an effort to help members use energy in new and efficient ways. Lake Region Electric is truly the trusted energy adviser in the community it serves.”
Thompson said the co-op was “humbled to be nominated and recognized by NRECA for this distinguished NRECA Cooperative Purpose Award, and we greatly appreciate the hard work that both organizations do on behalf of electric cooperatives.”
According to a release from NRECA, the award was handed out at NRECA’s PowerXchange, an annual event the association hosts.
At the event, President Joe Biden spoke by video to thousands of electric cooperative leaders gathered in Nashville for the final day of NRECA’s PowerXchange on Mar. 8. Biden outlined the path forward for two significant policy wins secured by co-ops last year that include direct access to energy tax credits for co-ops and the creation of a $9.7 billion program for the co-op energy transition and also stated that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for funding from the $9.7 billion program in the spring.
“Rural co-ops like yours electrify America. Now we’re making the biggest investment in rural co-ops since the New Deal,” Biden said. “Your communities are the backbone of the country. Investing in them is critical to our entire nation’s prosperity and security. Millions of Americans rely on you every single day. We owe you and we thank you.”
LREC is entirely a member-owned, member-controlled electric utility serving more than 28,000 member-consumers in the counties of Otter Tail, Wilkin, Grant, Douglas, Clay and Becker.