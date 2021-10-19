Well-known and nationally recognized climate scientist Mark Seeley is coming to Fergus Falls to present on climate change in Otter Tail County.
A popular guest commentator on Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, author of “Minnesota Weather Almanac,” co-author of “Voyageur Skies: Weather and the Wilderness” and a faculty member of the University of Minnesota Department of Soil, Water and Climate for 40 years, Seeley has dedicated most of his career to studying Minnesota’s climate.
Made possible through the teamwork of Community Conversations Forum, Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), the Unitarian Church of Underwood and West Central Initiative, this presentation will be held on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at A Center for the Arts in downtown Fergus Falls. In addition to his evening presentation, Seeley will be speaking with students at Kennedy Secondary School earlier in the day.
In a recent interview, Seeley expressed his excitement for the upcoming event and described his presentation as having three parts, the first of which is a bit of Minnesota history.
“History is a common bond among us,” he explained.
Indeed, there is a rich history of recorded weather experiences and climate measurements throughout the region, with some measurements in Otter Tail and Becker counties going as far back as the 1890s. Seeley plans to share some of these fascinating records and show how the climate has changed over the years.
Secondly, Seeley plans to explain obvious as well as hidden ways in which climate change is impacting the surrounding environments. He will show how local climate change is affecting our daily lives - from the transportation system, to the energy system, to the agriculture system, the public health system and beyond. “The whole gamut,” he noted.
The presentation will end on a hopeful note, leaving attendees with ideas on how to move forward in a changing climate. There will be discussion about a pathway for the future including ideas for mitigation strategies and adaptation strategies.
Seeley shared that it’s up to citizens and neighbors to take care of this beautiful land. He expressed that regardless of an individual's politics or religion, stewardship is a role that citizens are supposed to play. “We are supposed to look after our community, we’re supposed to look after the resources we count on, we’re supposed to look after the infrastructure that we all count on.”
Attendees are welcome to come and share their questions and thoughts. “My intent is always to promote questions,” said Seeley.
Peggy Underwood, who helped organize the event said that she and the groups who helped sponsor the event believe that it’s important to have the presentation given by a renowned and respected climate scientist, and someone who is “not a politician.”
“It’s not really political at all,” she explained.
Beth Monke, chapter leader of CCL, agreed, “We’re about building bridges, not creating wedges,” she said. “The only way around this problem is for everybody to work together.”
Seely shared a similar sentiment. “There is a lot of reason to hope that if we can find enough common ground, we can all start going in the same direction.”
The event is open to the public and free to attend. The presentation can also be livestreamed at facebook.com/acenterforthearts.