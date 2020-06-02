Standing watch

The Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen watch over the State Capitol building in St. Paul Sunday. On Monday, the National Guard had conducted more than 20 missions across the Twin Cities, while Master Sgt. Acie Matthews spoke to a crowd of 200 on his hope for peace, common ground and unity.

 Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper

The Minnesota National Guard conducted more than two dozen missions across the Twin Cities Monday. Capitol Complex Security was one of those missions, and guardsmen found themselves serving as allies to all peaceful protestors.

Master Sgt. Acie Matthews, equal opportunity advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, was offered the opportunity to speak to the crowd of nearly 200 that had gathered. Matthews shared his hope for peace, common ground and unity between citizens of Minnesota.

“Together as Minnesotans, we're going to get through this difficult time," said Minnesota's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen. "I would like to thank the community for supporting our efforts to restore order and preserve the right to safely and peacefully protest."

The National Guard is committed to supporting civil authorities until no longer called to do so. "Our capabilities will not diminish as we identify opportunities to return our citizen soldiers and airmen to their home communities," said Jensen.

The Minnesota National Guard remains prepared to protect life, protect property and maintain order.

For more information, contact the Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs Office at 651-282-4410 or mn.ng.web@mail.mil.

