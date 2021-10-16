Lutheran Social Services (LSS) recently announced that it will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of LSS Host Homes. LSS Host Homes service empowers people with disabilities to lead independent lives and currently supports 90 individuals in 34 counties across Minnesota.
Launched in 2011, LSS Host Homes matches people with disabilities with an individual or family who provides personalized support within their homes. Matching an individual with a host home is a highly individualized process and coordinators meet with potential host home candidates to determine their living preferences, time commitment, any specialized skills they might have and the level of support they would be able to provide.
The coordinator can then better match the host home with an individual who is a good fit based on likes, dislikes, interests, needs and goals.
“When you share a home with someone, you really get to know what makes them who they are,” stated Alissa Dott, senior director of LSS Host Homes and care coordination, in a recent press release. “This helps our providers develop a deep understanding of how to best support the people we serve.”
Whether they’re renters, homeowners, families, single, retired or working, people from all over the state with any background can participate in LSS Host Homes. Ideally, potential host home candidates are open to sharing their home with a new person and look forward to supporting that person’s dreams and goals.
“Our providers open their hearts and homes to someone to make a difference in their lives, but the people who move in so often enhance providers’ lives far beyond expectations,” said Dott. “The joy and satisfaction they get supporting someone’s hopes and dreams are incredible.”
The program has also expanded to offer therapeutic host homes, which ensure that children with disabilities who are in foster care are matched with a foster family who is qualified to meet the child’s individual needs and can provide nurturing, therapeutic support.
Those interested in starting the LSS Host Homes licensing process can find more information at lssmn.or/hosthomes or by emailing hosthomes@lssmn.org. Members of the LGBTQ community are highly encouraged to seek information about becoming an LSS Host Home provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.