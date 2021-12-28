The Christmas tree shone brightly this past weekend and the wreaths added color to the white winter days. But, now the celebrations are over and it’s time to take down the decor. One not so cheery aspect of the holiday season are the invasive species that make their way onto holiday greenery.
It may come as a surprise, but live greenery such as Christmas trees, wreaths, boughs, shrubs and more can carry pests and diseases that can harm native plant species in Minnesota.
Insects, weeds and pathogens can hitch a ride on greenery that is brought in from other states and sold at stores.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), some of the pests that get an uninvited free ride into Minnesota include elongate hemlock scale, boxwood blight, Oriental bittersweet, gypsy moth, brown marmorated stink bug, spotted lantern fly and Japanese maple scale.
The invasive pathogen, boxwood blight, and the invasive weed, Oriental bittersweet, can be found in greenery and holiday centerpieces. Invasive insects like gypsy moth and elongate hemlock scale can be found in Christmas trees.
These insects and pests can have a serious and negative impact on the plant species native to Minnesota and wrongly disposing of these greenery products can result in new infestations.
So, how does one dispose of holiday greenery properly?
For Christmas trees, curbside tree collection is the best option, if it’s available. Fergus Falls will have a pick up day on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Otherwise, contact the local yard waste compost locations to see if they will accept trees and greenery. They will know how to dispose of them properly and safely.
Make sure not to throw Christmas trees or greenery into a backyard or personal compost pile — this is how infestations can begin.
Wreaths and decorative greens can be thrown in the trash. If there is no curbside pick up or convenient disposal location, the last resort would be to burn the greens, but be sure to check with and follow local ordinances before burning.
