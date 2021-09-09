LB Homes Hospice will be hosting the annual Camp Emily on Oct 9., 2021. Camp Emily is a free one-day event offered for families who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
The day camp was started in 2007 by the parents of Emily Lynn Johnson. Johnson died in 2006 at the age of two. The program is dedicated to her memory.
Information provided about the event states that Camp Emily’s purpose is to provide families with “a supportive atmosphere of acceptance and understanding where children, adolescents, and their parents or guardians can safely express their grief and move toward healing.”
Participants of Camp Emily are divided into groups according to their age. This includes a parent and guardian group, where they learn how to best nurture their children while experiencing their own personal grief.
Terry Beck, a bereavement coordinator at LB Homes, is a licensed social worker and certified grief counseling specialist who helps facilitate the event. She spoke about Camp Emily in a recent interview. “The focus is on kids,” she explained, “however, kids are in the environment of family. So, in order for them to find their maximum healing process, it’s beneficial for the adults in the home to understand what it’s like for kids and to actually be educated on how the grieving process is different for different ages of kids.”
Through a variety of processes, from artistic opportunities, videos, play, sharing and active listening, participants work through their feelings of sorrow and decrease their sense of isolation. All activities are guided by the professional help of bereavement social workers, chaplains and counselors.
Parents, guardians and children can expect to leave with knowledge on how to better care for their emotional, physical and mental health. “They have this intergenerational skills package to take home,” says Beck.
Families throughout the region are encouraged to attend, no matter where they find themselves on their grief journey. “We’ve actually had people come from hundreds of miles away,” shared Beck.
Attendance at Camp Emily continues to grow every year and 2021 will be the first year Camp Emily will be hosted at a new location, offering space for a larger number of participants. Beck says she expects 35-40 attendees this year. Camp Emily will be adhering to the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines on COVID-19.
Early registration is encouraged to help ensure adequate staffing is on site in order to provide the best care. Registration ends at noon on Oct. 1. Interested families can get more information and register for the event on the LBHomes Website — lbhomes.org.
